You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: Veteran defender Sergei Ignashevich replaces injured Ruslan Kambolov in Russia's 28-man squad

Sports AFP May 15, 2018 00:09:04 IST

Moscow: Thirty-nine-year-old CSKA Moscow defender Sergei Ignashevich on Monday received a call-up from Russia's national team manager Stanislav Cherchesov to replace the injured Ruslan Kambolov in his squad.

Kambolov suffered a calf muscle injury in Rubin Kazan's season-closing encounter at Krasnodar on Sunday, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sergei Ignashevich had earlier announced his international retirement. AFP

Sergei Ignashevich had earlier announced his international retirement. AFP

"After we got the information about Ruslan Kambolov's injury I asked Sergei (Ignashevich) whether it was possible for him to return to the national squad," Russia's Football Union (RFU) quoted Cherchesov as saying.

"Today (Monday) he gave his consent."

Ignashevich, who had earlier announced his decision to end his international career, meanwhile said: "Of course Cherchesov's proposal came as a surprise."

"I considered it would be right to consent to participate in the World Cup that will take place in our country. I will do my best to help the team."

Last week Cherchesov announced a preliminary 28-man squad for his country's home World Cup.

The coach also named seven players on the standby list.


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 00:09 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores