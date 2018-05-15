FIFA World Cup 2018: Veteran defender Sergei Ignashevich replaces injured Ruslan Kambolov in Russia's 28-man squad

Moscow: Thirty-nine-year-old CSKA Moscow defender Sergei Ignashevich on Monday received a call-up from Russia's national team manager Stanislav Cherchesov to replace the injured Ruslan Kambolov in his squad.

Kambolov suffered a calf muscle injury in Rubin Kazan's season-closing encounter at Krasnodar on Sunday, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

"After we got the information about Ruslan Kambolov's injury I asked Sergei (Ignashevich) whether it was possible for him to return to the national squad," Russia's Football Union (RFU) quoted Cherchesov as saying.

"Today (Monday) he gave his consent."

Ignashevich, who had earlier announced his decision to end his international career, meanwhile said: "Of course Cherchesov's proposal came as a surprise."

"I considered it would be right to consent to participate in the World Cup that will take place in our country. I will do my best to help the team."

Last week Cherchesov announced a preliminary 28-man squad for his country's home World Cup.

The coach also named seven players on the standby list.