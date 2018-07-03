FIFA World Cup 2018: Valiant Japan give Belgium a mighty scare only to get their hearts broken in the end

It was the summer of 1996 under sultry conditions at the Orange Bowl when a former Japanese midfielder orchestrated the ‘Miracle of Miami’ with a group of U-23 Japan internationals to stun Brazil, the eventual bronze medal winners of the 1996 Olympics. Akira Nishino, the 63-year-old Japan manager who drew the ire of international sports media as well as neutrals following Japan’s final ten minutes of play against Poland in their third Group H fixture, is no stranger to defying conventions.

From winning every possible club honour in Japan and Asia with Gamba Osaka to being named as the AFC Coach of the Year in 2008, Nishino seemed like the perfect choice for the current Japan national team when Vahid Halilhodzic was sacked just two months before the Russia World Cup. Yet, time was short and the national squad was in disarray. So, when Japan defeated Colombia 2-1 in their World Cup opener two weeks ago, the Asian nation had already exceeded expectations.

Sweden play Switzerland at Saint Petersburg in Tuesday's early game at 7.30 pm, followed by Colombia versus England at Moscow's Spartak Stadium at 11.30 pm

And then they became Asia's only representative in the Round of 16 with an impressive draw against the maverick Senegal side and put in a shrewd display after conceding against Poland. Still, nobody gave Japan a passing thought against the might of Belgium, especially in a half of draw which had Brazil in it.

Belgium had essentially cruised through qualifying before dispatching the likes of Panama, Tunisia and even England in the group stages. Facing Japan was an interesting challenge, but not one which tormented them in their sleep. Two goals within a span of four minutes, however, changed all equations as Japan scared the bejesus out of Belgium’s golden generation of footballers.

If Genki Haraguchi's opener due to Jan Vertonghen's schoolboy error woke Belgium up from their slumber, Takashi Inui's stunning strike from distance compelled everyone to sit up and take notice of this underrated group of footballers determined to make every minute in Russia count for something.

At an individual level, the entire Belgian starting eleven undoubtedly possessed more technical ability than Japan, but the Asian side put in a fearless performance. As the minutes progressed, Japan grew in confidence matching Belgium toe to toe for every move.

While the first half was a testament to Japan’s rear-guard resilience and ability to stifle Belgian’s creative playmakers, Nishino's boys ensured Belgium had to come up with an incredible comeback to stand a chance to progress to the Last Eight. Japan not only closed down spaces around their penalty area, reducing the propensity of clear-cut chances created by the European side, they also created enough chances of their own to worry Roberto Martinez. Towards the end, the game had devolved into a pulsating thriller which had the spectators at the edge of their seats.

Argentina and Portugal’s elimination followed by Spain’s departure already had everyone reeling from shock, bar the elated Russian citizens and Brazil had restored some sense of normalcy on Monday evening. But Belgium’s staggering two-goal deficit contributed to the frenzy of football enthusiasts.

A one-in-a-thousand looping header from Vertonghen, a bullet header from Marouane Fellaini amidst a tumultuous scramble following Eden Hazard's inch-perfect cross and a sublime counter-attack at death broke Japanese hearts but Shinji Kagawa and Co had already earned respect of their opponents and the millions watching worldwide. This was the first instance in 48 years of World Cup when a team overturned a two-goal deficit to steal a knock-out fixture, an exemplary testament to the mammoth task Japan had thrust upon Belgium.

“I wanted our team to have a different mentality to the ones we have had in the past and I think we succeeded in that. But maybe there was still something missing, so four years from now we would like to come back,” Nishino told reporters, before adding, “I thought we might go to extra-time but I did not expect that kind of super counter-attack and my players didn't expect that in a few seconds the ball would be carried into our half and it would decide the match.”

Japan were valiant, but they were not circumspect. They came up with moments of finesse but did not have an answer to Belgium's tenacity and panache. They captivated spectators but couldn’t capture glory.

This has been one chaotic summer in Russia and the instant World Cup classic which Japan and Belgium played at Rostov Arena personified every single idiosyncrasy of this World Cup — late goals, dramatic moments, fearless tactical ingenuity by the lesser known teams and heartbreak.

