FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay’s dogged determination thwarts might of Cristiano Ronaldo to send Portugal packing

Every time the FIFA World Cup comes around, football experiences the emergence of new stars and establishment of newer conventions. The 2018 World Cup has been somewhat different in that aspect — not only has it been one of the wilder outings of recent past, bridging the gap between football powerhouses and smaller nations, it has also brought back a lot of conventional tenets of the game which had gone missing off late.

On a night when Lionel Messi passed on the baton of superstardom to Kylian Mbappe in a seven-goal thriller at Kazan, the cagey affair at Sochi once again reiterated the fact that football, above everything else, is a team game. Individual brilliance can only take you so far, beyond that it is the “absolute commitment” of the team in Oscar Tabarez’s words which make or break the match.

Spain play Russia at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium in Sunday's early game at 7.30 pm, followed by Croatia vs Denmark at 11.30 pm

Portugal had a nightmarish start to their Round of 16 encounter when Uruguay took the lead in the 7th minute due to some impressive diagonal ball-play by Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, the latter finishing the move with a blistering header. The early goal had swung Tabarez’s plans into action as La Celeste defended their lead vehemently while the Europeans threw the kitchen sink at them.

Portugal registered nineteen shots, 11 of them on target, but could not break down Uruguay’s solid rear-guard action more than once. By the time they equalised through Pepe, Uruguay once again unlocked Rui Patricio’s goalmouth through Cavani. The Paris Saint-Germain striker was the luminary of the night with his excellent brace, but the goals were as much down to his teammates as it was down to his precision. If Luis Suarez played a significant role in creating the first, Uruguay’s second goal came after a long-ball was dispatched to release some pressure from the Uruguayan midfield and latched onto by Rodrigo Bentancur, who set up Cavani for the exquisite, swerving finish.

If Uruguay were the poster child of team cohesion, Portugal struggled with their lopsided midfield which underperformed all through. Bernardo Silva’s sublime touches and Cristiano Ronaldo’s solo drives did not amount to much and only after Ricardo Quaresma’s substitution, did Portugal look like finding a second equaliser. But even then, the chances were far and few in between.

Just like any other regular weekend, the debate was centred upon Messi and Ronaldo — both spearheading poor national squads in search of the ultimate glory, the latter not even having access to the oodles of attacking talent which Argentina boasted of. Ronaldo still persevered, trying to create something out of nothing, but on every instance he received a pass, he was immediately crowded out by a sea of blue and white, eager to stop the Real Madrid talisman from going on a rampage.

The five-time Ballon d’Or champion, who was leading the race for Golden Boot, dribbled across the maze, turned and shot, leaped like the sky was the limit, but couldn’t connect properly. Ronaldo had erred heavily in Portugal’s final group stage match against Iran and had looked short of ideas. On Saturday, he was driven and committed, yet seemed lost at the propensity of the mammoth task ahead of him after Cavani’s second goal of the night. Like a true sportsman, Ronaldo helped Cavani off the pitch when the latter injured himself, but there was no spark in Ronaldo’s touches unlike Portugal’s World Cup opener against Spain when his passes sizzled and his shots just burnt through all Spanish resistance.

That Ronaldo failed to uplift Portuguese spirits wasn’t due to a lack of trying, but merely because the kind of dogged determination showcased by the Uruguayan backline was unrelenting. The duo of Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez dealt with everything which came their way and when they failed, custodian Fernando Muslera mopped up with the grit of a man possessed. It is a well-documented fact that Tabarez had ingrained the philosophy of understated sagacity among his wards over the last decade and that showed — Uruguay were not flashy, but they were effective.

Pepe’s header was the first time Uruguay conceded this year and their siege mentality in the last half an hour ensured the Latin American nation are still maintaining their unbeaten record since the March of 2017 — not a mean feat at this level of football.

Speaking of international football and jaw-dropping achievements, Ronaldo refused to comment on speculations surrounding his future, especially with the record for international goals in touching distance of the Portuguese skipper. When Ronaldo inaugurated his World Cup campaign with that sensational hat-trick against Spain, many believed that the 33-year-old would emulate his deeds from the 2016 European Championship triumph, but there was a small school of thought which feared that Ronaldo had peaked too early at the tournament — that the excellence at the nascence would not carry forward until the fruition of the project.

Unfortunately for the manic playing machine that Ronaldo is, that fear rung true as the competition progressed — his stellar abilities were still channelling Portugal’s ambitions, but they were not enough to realise those dreams.

