FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal

Nizhny Novgorod: Uruguay central defender Jose Maria Gimenez trained with his national football squad on Wednesday, after having been sidelined for several days due to a thigh injury, and still has a chance to play against Portugal in the knockout round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

While the Atletico Madrid defender's recovery remains ongoing, if he progresses well, Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez may yet be able to count on him to help stop Portugal and their superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Saturday's match, reports Efe.

Gimenez had not taken part in training since Sunday due to discomfort in his right thigh muscle, and on Monday missed Uruguay's final Group A game against Russia, which his side won 3-0.

Wednesday's practice was Uruguay's final session open to the press before their critical duel against Portugal, set to kick off in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi in southeast Russia on 30 June.

