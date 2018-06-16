You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitterati hail Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo as greatest after hat-trick against Spain in 3-3 draw

Sports FP Sports Jun 16, 2018 12:26:02 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Portugal and Spain drew a thrilling World Cup Group B game 3-3 in Sochi.

In the Friday night match, Ronaldo's last goal was a spectacular free kick, just when it looked as if Diego Costa's brace and a volley from Nacho Fernandez would give Spain a winning start to their World Cup campaign, just two days after Fernando Hierro replaced Julen Lopetegui as coach.

Cristiano Ronaldo starred for Portugal with a hat-trick. Image credit: Twitter/@selecaoportugal

Despite Ronaldo's late goal the Spanish can take heart that the change of coach doesn't appear to have had any negative effects on their play and both sides look much stronger than – Iran and Morocco – the other two Group B teams, who played each other where Iran edged past Morocco.

New Spain coach Fernando Hierro decided to play Costa in attack, while Koke partnered Sergio Busquets in midfield and Nacho Fernandez was given the task of stopping his Real Madrid clubmate, Ronaldo.

Portugal meanwhile, fielded an attacking line up with Ronaldo, Goncalo Guedes and Bernardo Silva in the starting XI.

The much-hyped contest lived up to its immense billing, especially if one were to look at the way netizens reacted to the game. Let us take a look at how the folks on Twitter viewed the goal-fest, a game that will be remembered for Ronaldo's heroics more than anything else:

 

When 'God' decided to step in and take credit.

There were those who made rather bold statements, invoking legendary names such as Tiger Woods, Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Lionel Messi and Ronaldo in the same sentence.

It's safe to say that this user does like Ronaldo.

Someone decided to vote Ronaldo for the iron throne. George RR Martin, you listening?

Ronaldo had accepted a prison and a monetary fine sentence for tax fraud earlier on Friday evening. Who knows it might have spurred him on.

Karius had a horror run in the Champions League final against Real Madrid. De Gea, nonetheless, earned a few comparisons with the German goalkeeper after his run last evening.

Aside from the Ronaldo worship, there was also some appreciation for Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa, whose brace played a primary role in helping Spain score three goals.

 

With inputs from IANS


Updated Date: Jun 16, 2018 12:26 PM

