FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitterati hail Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo as greatest after hat-trick against Spain in 3-3 draw

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Portugal and Spain drew a thrilling World Cup Group B game 3-3 in Sochi.

In the Friday night match, Ronaldo's last goal was a spectacular free kick, just when it looked as if Diego Costa's brace and a volley from Nacho Fernandez would give Spain a winning start to their World Cup campaign, just two days after Fernando Hierro replaced Julen Lopetegui as coach.

Despite Ronaldo's late goal the Spanish can take heart that the change of coach doesn't appear to have had any negative effects on their play and both sides look much stronger than – Iran and Morocco – the other two Group B teams, who played each other where Iran edged past Morocco.

New Spain coach Fernando Hierro decided to play Costa in attack, while Koke partnered Sergio Busquets in midfield and Nacho Fernandez was given the task of stopping his Real Madrid clubmate, Ronaldo.

Portugal meanwhile, fielded an attacking line up with Ronaldo, Goncalo Guedes and Bernardo Silva in the starting XI.

The much-hyped contest lived up to its immense billing, especially if one were to look at the way netizens reacted to the game. Let us take a look at how the folks on Twitter viewed the goal-fest, a game that will be remembered for Ronaldo's heroics more than anything else:

When 'God' decided to step in and take credit.

#Ronaldo is one I'll take credit for. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) June 15, 2018

There were those who made rather bold statements, invoking legendary names such as Tiger Woods, Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Lionel Messi and Ronaldo in the same sentence.

If Michael Jordan is the symbol of basketball, Tiger Woods is golf, Roger Federer and Serena Williams for tennis and then Lionel Messi for football. Cristiano Ronaldo for global sports. Argue all you like, I have said my piece. #Russia2018WorldCup #PORESP — EDAFE MATTHEW ESEOGHENE (@ELEGBETE1) June 15, 2018

It's safe to say that this user does like Ronaldo.

A footballer who can dribble

A footballer who can score

A footballer who can captain

A Captain who can lead

A footballer who can model

A footballer who can act

An award winning Footballer, Actor, Model, who is loved by all RT if you’re a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo #PORESP pic.twitter.com/tJ2q6VU5B2 — Mad E'Leine ‍♀️ (@badgalmaddie_) June 15, 2018

Someone decided to vote Ronaldo for the iron throne. George RR Martin, you listening?

Cristiano Ronaldo! First of his name. Slayer of defence. Scorer of hatricks. Shamer of goalkeepers. Breaker of records and the one true king of football. The rightful heir to the Iron Throne, world best.#PORESP — Chizurum Agupusi (@Bigfatchizy) June 15, 2018

Ronaldo had accepted a prison and a monetary fine sentence for tax fraud earlier on Friday evening. Who knows it might have spurred him on.

Lesson: Don’t try to prosecute #Ronaldo over taxes. He’ll put your entire country to shame. — Dr Saqlain Shah (@DrSaqlainSh) June 15, 2018

Karius had a horror run in the Champions League final against Real Madrid. De Gea, nonetheless, earned a few comparisons with the German goalkeeper after his run last evening.

Hierro: “De Gea, you have to carry us like you carry ManUtd, CARRY US !!” De Gea: “Carry us” “Carry us” “Carryus” “Carius” “Karius” #PORESP — DOG master (@kflexoki) June 15, 2018

Aside from the Ronaldo worship, there was also some appreciation for Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa, whose brace played a primary role in helping Spain score three goals.

Diego Costa did this alone. Nobody is talking about him #PORESP #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/iF7WbDbwVr — Oscar Flex - Kibet (@KibetKigen_) June 15, 2018

With inputs from IANS