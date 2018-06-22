Football world cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Tite puts faith in Brazil stars as Neymar confirmed for game against Costa Rica in spite of injury

Sports Agence France-Presse Jun 22, 2018 16:47:38 IST

Saint Petersburg: Neymar will start Brazil's crunch World Cup clash with Costa Rica on Friday as coach Tite kept faith in the side that started a disappointing 1-1 draw to open their campaign against Switzerland.

Neymar will start in spite of being injured in a training session last week. AFP

Corinthians right-back Fagner has replaced the injured Danilo in Brazil's only change from the side that drew against Switzerland. There had been concerns over Neymar's fitness after he limped out of training on Tuesday, two days after receiving rough treatment from the Swiss.

However, Tite insisted on the eve of the game he wasn't running a risk by handing the world's most expensive player just his second competitive start for four months after his club season was ended in February by a broken bone in his right foot. Costa Rica has also made just one change from their 1-0 defeat by Serbia with former Everton full-back Bryan Oviedo replacing Francisco Calvo on the left side of a five-man defence.

Brazil (4-3-3)

Alisson Becker; Fagner, Thiago Silva (capt), Joao Miranda, Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho, Philippe Coutinho; Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar

Coach: Tite (BRA)

Costa Rica (5-3-2)

Keylor Navas; Cristian Gamboa, Johnny Acosta, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Oscar Duarte, Bryan Oviedo (capt); Celso Borges, David Guzman, Bryan Ruiz; Johan Venegas, Marcos Urena

Coach: Oscar Ramirez (CRC)

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 16:47 PM

