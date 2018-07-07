Football world cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Sweden coach Janne Andersson believes England capable of winning tournament

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 07, 2018 23:34:09 IST

Samara: Sweden coach Janne Andersson said England are capable of winning the World Cup after seeing his side beaten 2-0 by Gareth Southgate's side in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

England will meet hosts Russia or Croatia on Tuesday for a spot in the final, after goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli sent through to the last four of the competition for the first time since 1990.

Sweden's midfielder Sebastian Larsson is embraced by Sweden's coach Janne Andersson after the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Sweden and England at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 7, 2018. England beat Sweden 2-0 to reach World Cup semi-finals. / AFP PHOTO / Manan VATSYAYANA / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

Sweden's midfielder Sebastian Larsson is embraced by  coach Janne Andersson after England beat Sweden 2-0. AFP

"Yes, I definitely believe they are," Andersson responded when asked if England were good enough to win the tournament.

"They're strong and well-organised. I'd like to pay tribute to both the team and the coach.

"They're a good football side, they don't give a lot of openings. I believe they are perfectly capable of going all the way."

For Sweden, who failed to qualify for the previous two World Cups, it was their best result since finishing third at the 1994 finals.

"We came through to the quarter-finals in a World Cup. I think we performed really well to get here, we just weren't good enough to beat this side today," Andersson said.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 23:34 PM

