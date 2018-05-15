You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018: Sweden coach Janne Andersson announces 23-man squad for tournament

Sports AFP May 15, 2018 23:34:47 IST

Stockholm: Sweden coach Janne Andersson named a 23-man World Cup squad on Tuesday that dashed the faint hopes of fans expecting to see Zlatan Ibrahimovic feature at Russia 2018.

Sweden's football team head coach Janne Andersson announces squad for upcoming World Cup. AFP

Sweden beat Italy in the World Cup play-offs last November, sparking speculation that former Juventus, AC Milan, Barcelona and Manchester United striker Ibrahimovic would come out of international retirement.

Two weeks ago the 6ft 4ins (1.95m) striker, who quit the national squad in 2016 and is now playing for Los Angeles Galaxy in Major Soccer League, said he would not change his mind on the matter.

Sweden squad:

Goalkeepers: Robin Olsen (FC Copenhagen/DEN), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea/ENG), Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp/FRA).

Defenders: Andreas Granqvist (Krasnodar/RUS), Victor Nilsson Lindelof, (Manchester United/ENG), Mikael Lustig (Celtic/SCO), Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen/GER), Pontus Jansson (Leeds/ENG), Emil Krafth (Bologna/ITA), Filip Helander (Bologna/ITA), Martin Olsson (Swansea/ENG).

Midfielders: Sebastian Larsson (Hull/ENG), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders FC/USA), Albin Ekdal (Hamburg/GER), Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig/GER), Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar/RUS), Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse/FRA), Marcus Rohden (Crotone/ITA), Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa/ITA)

Forwards: Marcus Berg (Al Ain/UAE), John Guidetti (Alaves/ESP), Isaac Kiese-Thelin (Waslan Beeveren/BEL), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse/FRA)


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 23:34 PM

