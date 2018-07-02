Football world cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta announces international retirement

Sports The Associated Press Jul 02, 2018 01:33:18 IST

Andres Iniesta has announced his retirement from international football following Spain's loss to Russia in a penalty shootout at the World Cup.

Iniesta, who scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final, played 131 times for Spain.

He was surprisingly benched to start the round-of-16 game against Russia but went on in the second half with the score at 1-1. The score remained 1-1 after extra time and Russia went on to win 4-3 on penalties to secure a spot in the quarter-final.

The 34-year-old midfielder has signed for Japanese club Vissel Kobe after spending his entire senior career at Barcelona.

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 01:33 AM

