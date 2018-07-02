FIFA World Cup 2018: Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta announces international retirement

Andres Iniesta has announced his retirement from international football following Spain's loss to Russia in a penalty shootout at the World Cup.

Iniesta, who scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final, played 131 times for Spain.

"This was my last game for Spain. A marvellous chapter has ended" - @andresiniesta8 ❤💛 GRACIAS, ANDRES 💛❤ pic.twitter.com/4NlyHjAEJ4 — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) July 1, 2018

He was surprisingly benched to start the round-of-16 game against Russia but went on in the second half with the score at 1-1. The score remained 1-1 after extra time and Russia went on to win 4-3 on penalties to secure a spot in the quarter-final.

The 34-year-old midfielder has signed for Japanese club Vissel Kobe after spending his entire senior career at Barcelona.

