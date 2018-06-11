FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain's Gerard Pique leaves training session early after injury scare ahead of opener against Portugal

Krasnodar: Spain centre-back Gerard Piqué was forced to leave a training session early on Monday after hurting his left knee, just four days before the team's opening Group B football match against Portugal.

The Barcelona stalwart appeared to pull up on his knee at the Krasnodar soccer city, Spain's headquarters for the Russia World Cup, reports Efe. The 31-year-old tested his apparent discomfort by kicking the ball, after which he decided to leave the pitch.

Manchester City's attacking midfielder David Silva also left the training ground early, although he showed no obvious signs of discomfort. Spain will look to repeat its success at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa but will have to overcome Portugal, Iran and Morocco first to make it through the group stages.

