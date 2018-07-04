FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain's Andres Iniesta pens emotional farewell letter after retiring from international football

Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta penned a farewell note to the Spanish team and fans after retiring from international football.

Spain were eliminated in the Round of 16 by hosts Russia, which turned out to be Iniesta's last international match.

The 34-year-old Iniesta, who signed for Japanese side Vissel Kobe in May from Barcelona, thanked fans as he reflected on his achievements with the Spanish national side.

"Hello everyone, 14 years ago I wore the shirt of the national team for the first time, I was 15 years old and I will never forget that moment," he wrote in the letter, which he posted on Twitter.

"It was the dream of my life to be able to defend the colours of my country. It is something very special, not only a dream, but also a great responsibility.

"During all these years I have tried to be aware of what it means and to give my best so that you feel proud."

The four-time Champions League winner wrote about lucky he was to have played with a very talented generation of Spanish players in his time with the team.

"I think I've been lucky to live one of the best phases of Spanish football, with a generation of players who have been and are exceptional in every way," he posted.

"We have achieved great success, things that we all dreamed of when we were young, but we have also had great disappointments and we have experienced very difficult moments.

"To everyone, thank you very much for making me a better teammate and better soccer player. It has been my pride to be able to share with all of you all these years."

Despite their disappointing performances in Russia, the midfielder praise the current Spanish side and urged them to focus on the future.

"Now is the time to step aside and it hasn't been an easy decision, on the contrary, I have been thinking about it for many months," he noted.

"The future is exciting, with a group of players who are incredible and who from now on will have me as a fan more supporting them unconditionally."

"I have no doubt that what is ahead will be wonderful and that great successes will be reaped, as the group there is impressive."

And lastly, he thanked everyone, from the presidents to all the coaches he played under, and all his supporters.

The 34-year-old won 131 caps for Spain and scored 13 goals, including the winner in the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands.

He also lifted two European Championships, in 2008 and 2012.

