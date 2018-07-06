FIFA World Cup 2018: Smaller teams like Russia and Sweden restore ethos of level playing field with impressive show

Gary Lineker is one of the most likeable pundits around, surely. Affable, always in good spirits and holds conversations with a humility that conceals the fact that he’s been England’s top goalscorer at two different World Cups, and the tournament Golden Boot at one of them. In the age where grace and poignancy seems to have been moved to the list of don’ts for a broadcast professional, he manages to speak with an endearing mix of charm, humour and gravitas.

Many years ago, and probably in a moment of despondency, he blurted out a sentence which has now descended into post-modern football pop culture. “Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase the ball for ninety minutes, and in the end, the Germans always win.”

Uruguay play France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Friday's early game at 7.30 pm, followed by Brazil versus Belgium at the Kazan Arena at 11.30 pm

It was intended to be a dry-witted compliment to the almost mechanical consistency of the German national team, but if stared at for long enough, Lineker’s statement also explains a lot about what modern football has become. The highest level of football, club and international, is now a showdown of the elites, a race between luxury yachts, where very few fit in and the rest are only there to applaud and gaze. Russia 2018 was merely supposed to be another such race.

Every World Cup marks an epoch for a fan, it’s a major life-event and they never return to another one unchanged. This World Cup will be spoken about decades later with sparkling eyes and wide grins, with much more fondness than few of its predecessors, simply because it has embodied what the World Cup ideologically is: a multi-nation competition where everyone has a fair chance at glory.

There is little doubt that VAR and the sheer volume of last-minute goals, own-goals and penalties have added a funk to this tournament that would make many others jealous, but the greatest stories lie in what the attendees were able to bring to the party. From 32 hopefuls, we are down to the last 8, and the quarter-final lineup looks more like a simulated result from Football Manager than an actual tournament. For perspective, the eight teams put together have mustered nine semi-final appearances in the last 25 years, and six of them have come between Brazil and France, the only two heavyweights left standing. The last time any of the other six teams attended a World Cup final was in 1966, when you know… England…yeah.

The first three-quarters of this tournament has been lit up by names you won’t be surprised to not find on a World Cup draw. Iceland, Nigeria and Morocco were terrific against far stronger teams and were unlucky to miss out on a knockout-round berth; Russia took two steps further and toppled a Spanish team which made more than a thousand passes in the game; Japan almost did a number on Belgium, and Sweden at this point are responsible for the absence of both Netherlands and Germany. A blip in the graph it might be, but there are enough signs to believe that the gap between the international elite and the also-rans is decreasing, and it makes for compelling studying.

Part of the field-levelling must be attributed to a larger awareness and adoption of sport-science and analytics. Almost all national teams above a certain level have now equipped themselves with adequate knowledge of oppositions and a basic fitness threshold. It’s supplemented by the resources poured in by governing bodies for better coaching, which in turn helps keep the teams in tune with the global standard of the game. Most of the smaller teams have made their success out of, for completely valid reasons, compact defences and an ability to chase the ball until the referee or the opponent gives up. Iceland are not Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, but they found a way to neutralise Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Co. In the same vein, Russia stood defiant against the passing marathon that Spain conducted, refusing to lose shape or tire.

Another — although fairly obvious — reason is the size of the talent pool these teams get to choose from. For most of the smaller nations, their national team comprises of players who’ve played together at club and international level since they were kids. Only the very elite players from these nations get to travel the world to play for the big clubs; the rest play out their careers at domestic clubs. By the time they get to major tournaments, the players build telepathic relationships between each other. Spain have had one really good World Cup in the last 36 years, and the team dynamic — it was practically made out of players from Barcelona and Real Madrid — contributed in no small part.

When half the world is watching, you’d want to see Goliath in all his might and prowess, for he is more agile and skillful, but isn’t the prospect of a plucky, gritty David, equally exciting? This World Cup, at the rate it is churning out surprises, might turn out to the coronation of one such David getting to topple the proverbial Goliaths of international football, and carving a tipping point in football’s history. Harry Kane may or may not lift the trophy, but football’s come home.

