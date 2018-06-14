You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018: Robbie Williams courts controversy after making obscene gesture at opening ceremony

Jun 14, 2018

Moscow: British pop star Robbie Williams caused a stir during his performance at the World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow on Thursday by making an obscene gesture to a camera.

The former Take That frontman raised his middle finger at the end of his performance at the Luzhniki Stadium after appearing to mouth the words "I did this for free".

British singer Robbie Williams sings at the opening ceremony of the 2018 soccer World Cup ahead of the start of the group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Robbie Williams at the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. AP /Antonio Calanni

The 44-year-old performed the opening show alongside Russian soprano Aida Garifullina, with the two singing a duet of his hit solo song 'Angels'.

Williams had also sparked controversy in Russia two years ago for promoting stereotypes about the country with his song 'Party Like a Russian'.

He said when his performance at the ceremony was announced on Monday that it was "a boyhood dream" and would be "an unforgettable show".

Williams was performing in front of 80,000 people at the stadium, and a global television audience of tens of millions.

The ceremony was followed by the opening match with hosts Russia routing Saudi Arabia 5-0.


Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 23:08 PM

