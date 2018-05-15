You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018: Renato Sanches, Fabio Coentrao left out of 35-man preliminary Portugal squad

Sports AFP May 15, 2018 18:43:01 IST

Lisbon: Fabio Coentrao and Renato Sanches were missing from Portugal's 35-strong pre-World Cup squad named Tuesday by coach Fernando Santos.

The squad, which will be cut to 23 before the 14 June - 15 July tournament in Russia, included Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and other mainstays of the team that won Euro 2016, such as Pepe, William Carvalho, Joao Moutinho, Nani and Ricardo Quaresma.

Sanches, who became the youngest player to lift the Euro title, has endured a disappointing season, the 20-year-old loaned to Swansea, who were relegated from the English Premier League, from Bayern Munich.

File image of Swansea City's Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches. AFP

File image of Swansea City's Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches. AFP

Coentrao, one of the revelations of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and currently on loan at Sporting from Real Madrid, had ruled himself out of selection on Monday, saying he had had an "exhausting" season.

Portugal will face Spain, Morocco and Iran in Group B, and will play warm-up matches against Tunisia, Belgium and Algeria.

Portugal squad

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon/FRA), Beto Goztepe/TUR), Rui Patricio (Sporting)

Defenders: Antunes (Getafe/ESP), Bruno Alves (Rangers/SCO), Cedric Soares (Southampton/ENG), Joao Cancelo (Inter Milan/ITA), Jose Fonte (Dalian Yifang/CHN), Luis Neto (Fenerbahce/TUR), Mario Rui (Napoli/ITA), Nelson Semedo (Barcelona/ESP), Pepe (Besiktas/TUR), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Ricardo Pereira (Porto), Rolando (Marseille/FRA), Ruben Dias (Benfica).

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester City/ENG), Andre Gomes (Barcelona/ESP), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting), Joao Mario (West Ham/ENG), Joao Moutinho (Monaco/FRA), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton/ENG), Sergio Oliveira (Porto), William Carvalho (Sporting)

Forwards: Andre Silva (AC Milan/ITA), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/ESP), Eder (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), Gelson Martins (Sporting), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia/ESP), Nani (Lazio/ITA), Paulinho (Braga), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas/TUR), Rony Lopes (Monaco/FRA)


