FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter-finals full schedule: Match time table in IST, venues with complete fixtures

The quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2018 are scheduled to be played in Russia on 6 and 7 June. Four matches will be played between the top eight teams. Uruguay will take on France, Belgium will play Brazil, England will face Sweden and host nation Russia will be up against Croatia. The winners of these match ups will meet in the semi-final on 10 and 11 July and the last two teams will play the final on 15 July. The match to decide third place will be held on 14 July.

The FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 was packed with exciting fixtures, shock defeats and had more than its fair share of drama. Beginning with Argentina's exit against France in a seven-goal thriller, in which the lightning-quick French youngster Kylian Mbappe announced himself on the global stage. In the second match of the round, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal came up short against a miserly Uruguayan defence, with a brace from Edinson Cavani sealing victory for the South Americans.

A determined Russian side denied the 2010 World Cup winners – Spain – a place in the last eight. Hosts, Russia had an impressive run in group stage by thrashing Saudi Arabia and winning convincingly against Egypt, but the victory against Spain surpassed expectations.

The Russians set up camp outside their own penalty area, denying Spain's creative forces any opportunity to work their magic, and trumped Spain on penalties, with goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev making a couple of stunning saves.

Penalties decided a number of matches in the round, with Croatia and England also needing spot kicks to qualify for the quarter-finals at the expense of Denmark and Colombia.

Luka Modric missed a penalty during extra time, but the Real Madrid midfielder made no mistakes during the shootout, with the Croats going through.

The encounter between England and Colombia was another nail-biting affair, with English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford pulling off an astounding save to help his team proceed to the next round on penalties.

Brazil cruised to a victory over Mexico, with Neymar and Roberto Firmino scoring from swift and devastating counter-attacks. Mexico flattered to deceive after a promising start to their campaign, in which they beat defending champions Germany in their opening match.

Sweden and Switzerland played out a closely contested encounter in the Saint Petersburg arena, where the Swiss were unable to capitalise on their superior possession and were eliminated by a well-organised Swedish side. Perhaps the most dramatic match of the round was Belgium's 3-2 victory over Japan, in which the Europeans came back from a two goal deficit before cruelly snatching victory in the dying embers of regular time via the boot of one Nacer Chadli.

The quarter-finals of the World Cup promises to be just as exciting as the round of 16, with some sumptuous fixtures in store. The clash between Belgium and Brazil looks particularly mouthwatering, as Eden Hazard and Co take on Neymar's Canarinhos in a battle of the heavyweights. An unstoppable force will collide with an immovable object when the free-flowing attack of France meets the unwavering defence of Uruguay in an enthralling contest. Russia and Sweden look like outright underdogs in their match ups, but Croatia and England will take them lightly at their own peril, with both teams showing that they have the steel and determination to cause major upsets.

Here's a look at when and where the matches of the quarter-finals will be played:

Quarter-finals

Friday, 6 July

Uruguay vs France - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod - 7.30 pm IST (Match 57)

Brazil vs Belgium - Kazan Arena, Kazan - 11.30 pm IST (Match 58)

Saturday, 7 July

Sweden vs England - Samara Arena, Samara - 7.30 pm IST (Match 60)

Russia vs Croatia - Fisht Stadium, Sochi - 11.30 pm IST (Match 59)

