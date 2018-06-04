FIFA World Cup 2018: Peru name captain Paolo Guerrero in tournament squad after doping ban drama

Lima: Freed from his doping ban, Peru's captain and main goalscorer Paolo Guerrero was on Monday included in the country's pared-down World Cup squad at the expense of midfielder Sergio Pena.

On Sunday, Peru beat Saudi Arabia 3-0, with Guerrero, freshly restored to the team, scoring twice.

Apart from the 34-year-old icon, the squad named by Ricardo Gareca, will also need a spark from another veteran attacker Jefferson Farfan, a 33-year-old who made a name for himself at PSV Eindhoven and Schalke and now plays in Russia for Lokomotiv Moscow.

Peru are going to their first World Cup since 1982. They open their Group C campaign against Denmark in Saransk on 16 June. They then play France, one of the cup favourites, and Australia.

Peru face Sweden in Gothenburg on 9 June in their final warmup game.

Peru's final 23-man World Cup squad (PER unless stated):

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Veracruz/MEX), Jose Carvallo (UTC), Carlos Caceda (Municipal)

Defenders: Luis Advincula (Lobos/MEX), Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Nilson Loyola (Melgar), Christian Ramos (Veracruz/MEX), Alberto Rodríguez (Junior/COL), Anderson Santamaria (Puebla/MEX), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo/BRA)

Midfielders: Pedro Aquino (Lobos/MEX), Wilmer Cartagena (Veracruz/MEX), Christian Cueva (Sao Paulo/BRA), Edison Flores (Aalborg/DEN), Paolo Hurtado (Vitoria Guimaraes/POR), Andy Polo (Portland Timbers/USA), Renato Tapia (Feyernoord/NED), Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City/USA)

Attackers: Andre Carrillo (Watford/ENG), Raul Ruidiaz (Morelia/MEX), Jefferson Farfan (Lokomotiv/RUS), Paolo Guerrero (Flamengo/BRA)