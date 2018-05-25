You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018: Paul Pogba only cares about haircuts, says Denmark's Age Hareide ahead of France clash

Sports AFP May 25, 2018 16:14:13 IST

Stockholm: Denmark coach Age Hareide gave a withering assessment of his World Cup first-round rivals France on Thursday claiming they have no real leader and have little chance in Russia.

"I don't believe in this team," Hareide told Danish daily Jyllands-Posten, a month ahead of their 26 June game in Russia.

Soccer Football - International Friendly - France vs Colombia - Stade De France, Saint-Denis, France - March 23, 2018 Frances Paul Pogba REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes - RC1666220B80

Paul Pogba has come under criticism for his changing hairstyles. Reuters

"They are nothing special," he said.

"They don't have a leader such as Zinedine Zidane to lead them, someone who knew how to galvanise them," said the Norwegian who has been Denmark coach for three years.

"They need to play as a team."

The 64-year-old singled out Manchester United's Paul Pogba for criticism — over his flashy haircuts.

"He played against Manchester City with his hair dyed blue and white, maybe he'll have it red and white to play us."

"Good grief, does he only think about his haircuts?" asked the coach.

Hareide said he hoped to lead Denmark on a fine campaign.

"I couldn't stand just being happy to be at the World Cup," he said.

Denmark beat Ireland 5-1 in a play-off to qualify for the finals where they have been drawn in Group C with Peru, Australia and the French.


Updated Date: May 25, 2018 16:14 PM

