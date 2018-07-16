Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: Paris celebrates France's title victory by renaming metro stations to honour Les Bleus' stars

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 16, 2018 18:05:10 IST

Paris: Six Paris metro stations were temporarily renamed in honour of France's World Cup winning champions after their 4-2 rollercoaster victory against Croatia.

Among the changes, station Victor Hugo became "Victor Hugo Lloris", named after the team's captain and goalkeeper, whose second half mistake gave Croatia faint hopes of a late comeback.

France's Antoine Griezmann trains with his teammates. AP

France's Antoine Griezmann trains with his teammates. AP

The metro stop at Bercy has become "Bercy les Bleus", a play on words to thank the team. The station Avron has taken the name "Nous Avron Gagne", a play on the French to mean "We have won".

Charles de Gaulle-Etoile was turned into "On a 2 Etoiles", meaning "We have two stars" — referring to the country's first World Cup win on home soil in 1998 and last night's victory in Russia.

Notre-Dame des Champs has become "Notre Didier Deschamps", while Champs-Elysees- Clemenceau has been changed to "Deschamps Elysees-Clemenceau" — both stations pay tribute to the team's coach Didier Deschamps, who was also a midfielder in the 1998 side.

The changes represent "winks" to the team, Paris transport operator RATP said Monday.

It said the squad will use an open top double-decker electric bus to greet fans between the Place de l'Etoile, site of the Arc de Triomphe, and the Elysee Palace.

The players are expected to land at Roissy Airport on Monday afternoon and will be taken directly to the celebrations before being received by President Emmanuel Macron.


Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 18:05 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores