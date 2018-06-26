Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panama looking to end campaign in Russia with win over Tunisia, says defender Felipe Baloy

Sports Reuters Jun 26, 2018 17:32:36 IST

Saransk, Russia: After two bruising first games, World Cup debutants Panama are hoping to clinch their first victory of the tournament in their final Group G game on Thursday again Tunisia, who are also eliminated.

Panama's players are hoping to clinch a victory in their final tie of World Cup against Tunisia. AFP

Panama's players are hoping to clinch a victory in their final tie of World Cup against Tunisia. AFP

The Central American nation lost 3-0 to Belgium in Sochi last week and then 6-1 to England at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Sunday.

But defender Felipe Baloy - who scored the consolation goal in the second half against England - is hoping Panama can at least grab three points against the North Africans.

"We've studied Tunisia, who are a difficult rival, but still it is an opportunity to achieve a historic win," Baloy told reporters on Tuesday.

Baloy, 37, will be retiring from the national team after the World Cup, but was upbeat about Panama’s chances going forward.

"The experience in Russia has been top-notch, we hope that Panama can keep growing. As a group we’ve had a good coexistence in which we’ve spent time with the youngest players, who will stay on."


Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 17:32 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores