FIFA World Cup 2018: Organising body to investigate England fans for discriminatory chants

Sports Reuters Jul 12, 2018 22:56:32 IST

Moscow: Global soccer body FIFA says that it is investigating possible discriminatory chanting by England supporters during the World Cup semi-final against Croatia on Wednesday.

England fans have had a history of misconduct at international tournaments, often getting into trouble for violence and unacceptable chants. AFP

FIFA did not give any details of the chanting but said it had received a report from observers at the match at the Luzhniki Stadium which Croatia won 2-1 after extra time.

“We can confirm that a report has been filed through the anti-discrimination monitoring system in relation to chants of a possible discriminatory nature by English fans at yesterday’s match,” FIFA said in a statement on Thursday.

“Subsequently, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the Football Association. As proceedings are ongoing, please understand we cannot comment further at this stage,” the statement added.

FIFA has employed teams of specialist observers at all World Cup matches to detect possible racist and homophobic chanting and banners at matches.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 22:56 PM

