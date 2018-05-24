You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018: Nigeria's Wilfred recovering 'faster than expected', to join training soon

AFP May 24, 2018

Abuja: Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has recovered "faster than expected" from a hamstring injury and will soon join Nigeria's full World Cup training, an official said Thursday.

Ndidi has been training on his own in the southern city of Uyo, where the squad have their training camp, since the World Cup camp opened officially on Tuesday.

File image of Nigeria's midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. AFP

Super Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye said Ndidi's recovery has been ahead of schedule and he will soon join the squad's full training.

"In a couple of days, he will join the full training," Ibitoye disclosed.

"He is running well without any pains, he has recovered faster than we expected.

"He is now being loaded slowly and gradually to build his match fitness."

Ibitoye said the friendlies against DR Congo (28 May) and England (2 June) may be coming a little too soon for the Foxes star, but "he will be ready for the World Cup".

In the meantime, skipper Mikel Obi, Chelsea's Victor Moses as well as Israel-based midfielder John Ogu are all still expected to train soon at the Super Eagles World Cup camp.

"We hope to have Ogu in before morning training today, while Mikel and Victor Moses are in touch with the coach," said Ibitoye.

"We hope to have them before the DR Congo game."

The 27 players in Uyo will again train Thursday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium and in the evening work out at the gym and around their hotel.

The team are due to depart for nearby Port Harcourt on Saturday ahead of the friendly against DR Congo on Monday.

Nigeria play England at Wembley on 2 June and the Czech Republic in another friendly in Austria on 6 June. The Super Eagles kick off their World Cup campaign against Croatia in Kaliningrad on 16 June and then play Iceland and Argentina in Group D.


Updated Date: May 24, 2018 18:17 PM

