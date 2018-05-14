FIFA World Cup 2018: Nigeria include uncapped Simeon Nwankwo, Junior Lokosa in provisional 30-man squad

Abuja: Nigeria named uncapped strikers Simeon Nwankwo of Serie A side Crotone and Junior Lokosa, top scorer in Nigeria's domestic league, in a 30-man provisional squad Friday for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

'Simy' Nwankwo has impressed in the Serie A with seven goals thus far, while Lokosa has netted 18 with Kano Pillars. A final squad of 23 players will be drawn from the provisional squad before the 14 June-15 July tournament starts.

The full squad:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United/RSA), Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa/TUR), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge/BEL), Leon Balogun (Mainz 05/GER), William Troost-Ekong, Shehu Abdullahi (Bursaspor/TUR), Ola Aina (Hull City/ENG), Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag/NED), Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm/RUS), Stephen Eze (Lokomotiv Plodiv/BUL), Chiedozie Awaziem (FC Nantes/FRA)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City/ENG), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor/TUR), Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda/CHN), John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva/ISR), Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas/ESP), Joel Obi (Torino/ITA), Mikel Agu (Bursaspor/TUR), Uche Agbo (Standard Liege/BEL)

Forwards: Simeon Nwankwo (FC Crotone/ITA), Junior Lokosa (Kano Pillars), Victor Moses (Chelsea/ENG), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai/CHN), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City/ENG), Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow/RUS), Moses Simon (KAA Gent/BEL), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal/ENG)