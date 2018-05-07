You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: Nigeria hopeful of midfielder Wilfred Ndidi's return from injury before mega event

Sports AFP May 07, 2018 19:26:00 IST

Abuja: Injured Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will be fit for the World Cup even though his Premier League season with Leicester City is over, national team spokesman Toyin Ibitoye said on Monday.

Wilfred Ndidi is nursing a hamstring injury. AFP

Wilfred Ndidi is nursing a hamstring injury. AFP:

Ndidi, 21, is nursing a hamstring injury and is expected to be out of action for several weeks.

However, Ibitoye said on a radio programme in the nation's capital Abuja that the highly-rated defensive midfielder would be fit and ready for the tournament starting June 14.

"He’s making good progress, I have been in contact with the medical team (of the Super Eagles) and he is recovering faster than they had even anticipated," Ibitoye assured.

"He may not play again for Leicester City this season, but he is likely to at least play our final friendly against Czech Republic (6 June)."

Ndidi has been ruled out of the World Cup warm-up games against DR Congo in the southern city of Port Harcourt on May 28 and against England at Wembley on 2 June.


Updated Date: May 07, 2018 19:26 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores