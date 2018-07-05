Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World cup 2018: Neymar becomes third player to have mural in Kazan after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Sports Reuters Jul 05, 2018 19:27:56 IST

Kazan: It has been a busy World Cup for Kazan’s mural artists and in the early hours of Thursday morning they were back at work painting the face of Neymar onto a wall behind the Brazil team hotel.

Neymar's mural was painted near the hotel that the Brazilian team are staying in. Reuters

Neymar's mural was painted near the hotel that the Brazilian team are staying in. Reuters

The Brazil forward, in Kazan for Friday’s quarter-final against Belgium, is the third footballer to receive the honour with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina’s Lionel Messi having already been immortalised on the city walls. While the images of Ronaldo and Messi were cheek-by-jowl near the Ramada Hotel along with a cheeky message challenging the Argentine to match his rival’s goal tally in Brazil, Neymar has his own spot near the other official team hotel, the Mirage.

The three-storey portrait of Ronaldo was painted to welcome the five-times World Player of the Year when Portugal played in the capital of Tatarstan in the 2017 Confederations Cup. To the embarrassment of city officials, it turned out that Argentina would be staying at the same hotel ahead of Saturday’s World Cup last 16 clash against France with Messi potentially being able to see the Ronaldo mural from his room.

To avoid to appear to be taking sides in the eternal debate over which of the Spain-based forwards is the world’s best player, the city commissioned the smaller side profile of Messi, also a five-times World Player of the Year. With Ronaldo and Messi having already departed the tournament after losses in the round of 16, the path is clear for Neymar to challenge the stranglehold that the pair have had on such discussions over the last decade.

While the Kazan murals have been popular with picture-snapping fans, one in Moscow proved more controversial when it emerged that the man tasked with decorating the city for the World Cup had commissioned a 12-storey portrait of his wife.

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018 


Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 19:27 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores