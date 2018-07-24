You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: Moscow City Court rejects Pussy Riot's appeals against prison sentences for pitch invasion at final

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 24, 2018 00:10:39 IST

Moscow: A Russian court on Monday threw out appeals by Pussy Riot punk group members after they were sentenced to brief jail terms for invading the pitch at the World Cup final.

Members of Pussy Riot ran out onto the football field during France and Croatia's clash in the World Cup final. requiring play to be halted. AFP

Members of Pussy Riot ran out onto the football field during France and Croatia's clash in the World Cup final. requiring play to be halted. AFP

The Moscow City Court upheld their 15-day sentences in police cells for breaching rules for spectators. "I consider the punishment lawful and well-founded," said Judge Sergei Misyura in comments carried by RIA Novosti news agency.

The activists — Veronika Nikulshina, Olga Kuracheva, Olga Pakhtusova and Pyotr Verzilov — were found guilty last week after their brief invasion dressed in police uniforms at the final between France and Croatia at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium on 15 July.

The activists said the protest, accompanied by a statement and video, was aimed at highlighting abuses by Russian police. Their stunt was watched by Russian President Vladimir Putin and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron as well as millions of viewers around the world.

They face a separate hearing on Tuesday for the unlawful wearing of police uniforms, punishable by a small fine. Pussy Riot swept to global fame in 2012 when three of the punk collective's members were arrested for performing an anti-Putin protest song in a central Moscow church.

Two, Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, served jail terms, while one other, Yekaterina Samutsevich, had her sentence suspended on appeal. Alyokhina on Monday lost a libel case against her and Russia's Sobesednik magazine launched by the penal colony where she was held. It concerned claims she made in an article about poor working conditions and wages for prisoners, Interfax news agency reported.


Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 00:10 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores