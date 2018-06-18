You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexico's historic 1-0 win over defending champions Germany sets Twitter alight

Sports FP Sports Jun 18, 2018 13:46:24 IST

Mexico created the first upset of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, overcoming defending champions Germany 1-0 in a frenetic Group F game at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday.

Forward Hirving Lozano's 35th-minute goal proved to make the difference in a match played at a very high tempo as four-time champions Germany began their title defence on a disastrous note.

Mexico's Edson Alvarez celebrates his team's 1-0 win over Germany. AFP

The game opened at a breathtaking pace, with both Germany and Mexico playing an open game, going on an all-out attack. German striker Timo Werner had the first chance of the match but his drive from a tight angle from the right went wide of the left post.

Ranked 14 places below than the World No 1 Germany, Mexico took the European powerhouse head on, playing a quick counter-attacking game.

Needless to say, the match did send out ripples across the world, with fans in Mexico City causing a spike in the earthquake sensors while celebrating Lozano's goal. Twitter was abuzz with reactions to Germany's first defeat in an opening game in the World Cup since 1982. Here's a look at some of the best tweets about the game:

Perhaps the best illustration of what really transpired at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday, especially for dog-lovers.

Another one.

Whoever came up with this ad ahead of the game has been made to look like an idiot.

The Mexican team did need their blessings after all, especially when they were up against the defending champions and the world No 1 side.

Former Germany star congratulated the Mexicans, but didn't spare his side from a bit of criticism.

Sport knows no boundaries after all.

Bonus: The last-second duck might not really save her from getting fired if her boss happened to be watching the game


Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 13:46 PM

