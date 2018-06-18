FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexico's historic 1-0 win over defending champions Germany sets Twitter alight

Mexico created the first upset of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, overcoming defending champions Germany 1-0 in a frenetic Group F game at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday.
Forward Hirving Lozano's 35th-minute goal proved to make the difference in a match played at a very high tempo as four-time champions Germany began their title defence on a disastrous note.
The game opened at a breathtaking pace, with both Germany and Mexico playing an open game, going on an all-out attack. German striker Timo Werner had the first chance of the match but his drive from a tight angle from the right went wide of the left post.
Ranked 14 places below than the World No 1 Germany, Mexico took the European powerhouse head on, playing a quick counter-attacking game.
Needless to say, the match did send out ripples across the world, with fans in Mexico City causing a spike in the earthquake sensors while celebrating Lozano's goal. Twitter was abuzz with reactions to Germany's first defeat in an opening game in the World Cup since 1982. Here's a look at some of the best tweets about the game:
Perhaps the best illustration of what really transpired at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday, especially for dog-lovers.
If you missed the Germany vs. Mexico game, then here's a quick recap. #WorldCup #GERMEX pic.twitter.com/bqhugS33ea
— Michael Gravesande (@OldBlackHack) June 17, 2018
Another one.
#MEX #GER #rusia2018 #NadaNosDetiene pic.twitter.com/7wFx2YSuJk — Alejanndro Vera (@VeraAlejanndro) June 17, 2018
Whoever came up with this ad ahead of the game has been made to look like an idiot.
German newspaper today:
"Sorry Mexico, today we build the wall"
Karma's:
México beat Germany in the #WorldCup #GERMEX 0-1 pic.twitter.com/jPLFkT7WG0
— Nadia (@NadiaShah24) June 17, 2018
The Mexican team did need their blessings after all, especially when they were up against the defending champions and the world No 1 side.
I’m convinced this is the main reason we won today 🇲🇽🏆🌎 #GERMEX #Bendiciones #FIFAWORLDCUP #MEXICO #GERMANY #2018 #RUSSIA pic.twitter.com/3zv3YNYA74 — David Rojas (@D1Rojas) June 18, 2018
Former Germany star congratulated the Mexicans, but didn't spare his side from a bit of criticism.
Well deserved @miseleccionmxEN
⚽️⚽️⚽️
The balance in the team is not right!! @DFB_Team_EN
No team spirit, hunger or enough Desire!#Löw ist gefordert !!!!!#WorldCup18 #worldcup #DieMannschaft #ZSMMN #GERMEX #WorldCupRussia2018
— Michael Ballack (@Ballack) June 17, 2018
Sport knows no boundaries after all.
Can we get an update here? #GERMEX pic.twitter.com/1pvpDFSgd6 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 17, 2018
Bonus: The last-second duck might not really save her from getting fired if her boss happened to be watching the game
#GERMEX when you see yourself on the big screen and remember you told work you were ill. pic.twitter.com/PoT0G1hYQq
— mike (@themikehird) June 17, 2018
Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 13:46 PM