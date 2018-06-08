You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018: Manchester United-bound Fred suffers ankle injury during Brazil training

Sports Reuters Jun 08, 2018 13:57:38 IST

London: Brazil’s Manchester United-bound midfielder Fred injured his ankle in training on Thursday, a week before the start of the World Cup in Russia, British media reported.

Fred was injured during training after a tackle from Brazilian team-mate Casemiro. AP

The BBC and Sky Sports television quoted the team doctor as saying the 25-year-old had suffered a ‘trauma in his ankle’ during training in north London. “At the moment it is too early to say anything about him,” said doctor Rodrigo Lasmar. “On Friday, we watch to see what happens and then decide if we need to do any exams or not,” Lasmar added.

Sky reported he had been caught on the ankle by team mate Casemiro with video footage showing the player hobbling after the tackle. Five times World Cup winners Brazil have been using Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground to prepare for the tournament. They play a friendly against Austria in Vienna on Sunday.
Manchester United this week agreed to sign Fred from Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal that British media have put at some 52 million pounds ($70 million).

