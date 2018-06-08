FIFA World Cup 2018: Manchester United-bound Fred suffers ankle injury during Brazil training

London: Brazil’s Manchester United-bound midfielder Fred injured his ankle in training on Thursday, a week before the start of the World Cup in Russia, British media reported.
The BBC and Sky Sports television quoted the team doctor as saying the 25-year-old had suffered a ‘trauma in his ankle’ during training in north London. “At the moment it is too early to say anything about him,” said doctor Rodrigo Lasmar. “On Friday, we watch to see what happens and then decide if we need to do any exams or not,” Lasmar added.
Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 13:57 PM