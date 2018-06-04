You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018: Malaga striker Youssef En-Nesyri included in Morocco's 23-Man squad

Sports AFP Jun 04, 2018 19:59:20 IST

Rabat: Coach Herve Renard made one switch to his provisional squad on Monday when he brought Malaga striker Youssef En-Nesyri into Morocco's final World Cup 23.

The 21-year-old Malaga forward was a backup on the original list but he has taken the place of Badr Benoun, a 24-year-old defender with Raja de Casablanca.

File image of Morocco football team from World Cup qualifiers. AFP

Renard dropped another backup, Noussair Mazraoui of Ajax, but kept Oualid El Hajjam, a defender with Amiens in France, as a reserve, leaving him a squad of 24.

The list only contains two players from Morocco's domestic league.

The Atlas Lions are led by Mehdi Benatia, the Juventus defender involved in a controversial penalty incident as the Turin club lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League in April.

Morocco, who have been training at Crans-Montana in the Swiss Alps, have one more warmup game against Estonia in Talinn.

In their first World Cup in 20 years, Morocco are in Group B at the World and kick off against Iran in Saint Petersburg in 15 June before facing Portugal and Spain.

Morocco's 23-man World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Mounir El Kajoui, Yassine Bounou, Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti

Defenders: Medhi Benatia, Romain Saiss, Manuel Da Costa, Nabil Dirar, Achraf Hakimi, Hamza Mendyl

Midfielders: M'barek Boussoufa, Karim El Ahmadi, Youssef Ait Bennasser, Sofyan Amrabat, Younes Belhanda, Faycal Fajr, Amine Harit

Forwards: Khalid Boutaib, Aziz Bouhaddouz, Ayoub El Kaabi, Mehdi Carcela, Hakim Ziyech, Nordin Amrabat, Youssef En-Nesyri .

+ 1 reserve: Oualid El Hajjam (Amiens, FRA).


Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 19:59 PM

