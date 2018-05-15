FIFA World Cup 2018: Luka Modric, Mario Mandzukic leading names in Croatia's 32-man preliminary squad

Zagreb: Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Mario Mandzukic headlined a preliminary 32-man World Cup squad named by Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic on Monday.

Croatia are appearing at the World Cup for the fifth time and have been drawn alongside two time former champions Argentina, Nigeria and Iceland in a tricky Group D.

"I hope everyone stays healthy... we will do everything to live up to the expectations of our supporters," Dalic said.

There are several players still involved in competition with Real Madrid duo Modric and Mateo Kovacic as well as Liverpool's Dejan Lovren all set to take part in the Champions League final on May 26 amongst them.

Croatia face Brazil in a pre-tournament friendly on 3 June at Anfield and take on Senegal five days later in Osijek before flying out to Russia.

World Cup squads must be reduced to 23 players by 4 June.

Preliminary 32-man squad:

Goalkeepers (4): Danijel Subasic, Lovre Kalinic, Dominik Livakovic, Karlo Letica

Defenders (12): Vedran Corluka, Domagoj Vida, Ivan Strinic, Dejan Lovren, Sime Vrsaljko, Josip Pivaric, Tin Jedvaj, Matej Mitrovic, Borna Barisic, Zoran Nizic, Duje Caleta-Car, Borna Sosa

Midfielders (8): Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Mateo Kovacic, Milan Badelj, Marcelo Brozovic, Marko Rog, Mario Pasalic, Filip Bradaric

Forwards (8): Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Perisic, Nikola Kalinic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Pjaca, Ante Rebic, Duje Cop, Ivan Santini