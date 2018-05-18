You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018: Liverpool forward Sadio Mane to spearhead Senegal's challenge at showpiece event in Russia

Sports AFP May 18, 2018 10:00:23 IST

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane will lead Senegal's hopes at their second World Cup appearance in Russia next month, after coach Aliou Cisse announced his 23-man squad in Dakar on Thursday.

Mane will be expected to provide the majority of the team's attacking threat along with Monaco striker Keita Balde, with West Ham midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate and Everton's Idrissa Gueye also included.

File image of Liverpool's Sadio Mane. Image Courtesy: Twitter @LFC

The 26-year-old Mane has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season for Liverpool, helping Jurgen Klopp's side finish fourth in the Premier League and reach next week's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Goalkeeper Khadim N'Diaye, who plays for Horoya in Guinea, is the only African-based player to make the list.

Senegal have qualified for the World Cup for the first time since reaching the quarter-finals on their debut in 2002, when they stunned reigning champions France 1-0 in the opening match of the tournament.

They begin their 2018 campaign against Poland in Moscow on 19 June, before further Group H matches with Japan and Colombia.

Senegal 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes), Khadim N'Diaye (Horoya/Guinea), Alfred Gomis (SPAL)

Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor), Kara Mbodji (Anderlecht), Moussa Wague (Eupen), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux), Saliou Ciss (Valenciennes), Salif Sane (Hanover)

Midfielders: Badou Ndiaye (Stoke), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham), Cheikh N'Doye (Birmingham), Alfred N'Diaye (Wolves)

Forwards: Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Keita Balde (Monaco), Diafra Sakho (Rennes), Moussa Konate (Amiens), Ismaila Sarr (Rennes), M'Baye Niang (Torino), Moussa Sow (Bursaspor), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke)


Updated Date: May 18, 2018 10:00 AM

