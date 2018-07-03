FIFA World Cup 2018: Japan team cleans out locker room, fans stay back to help stadium workers after devastating defeat

Japan emerged as one of the classiest teams at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 after the players meticulously cleaned out the locker room following their heartbreaking defeat to Belgium in the Round of 16.

The Japanese fans, who were devastated by the narrow loss, also didn’t leave the Rostov Arena until they cleaned up after themselves. A number of supporters helped the stadium workers clear the thrash from the stands. They did the same after their stunning win over Group H opponents Colombia earlier in the finals.

With that stunning gesture, Japan further confirmed their status as arguably the most disciplined and well-mannered team in Russia. But, there's more to come. The team also left a thank-you note on the table for the hosts of the tournament to convey that they enjoyed playing in Russia for more than two weeks. The players left the note in the middle, which read: “Spasibo” (Thank you)"

Amazing from Japan.

This is how they left the changing room after losing v Belgium: cleaned it all.

And in the middle, have left a message to Russia: “Spasibo” (Thank you) pic.twitter.com/lrwoIZt2pR — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 3, 2018

On Tuesday, Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui helped Japan take a 2-0 lead against Belgium in four devastating minutes early in the second half to leave the Red Devils reeling but they fought back and produced a stunning 3-2 comeback with Nacer Chadli scoring right before the final whistle of the game to book a place in the quarter-finals against Brazil.

Thus, the gesture coming after such a devastating defeat, says a lot about the culture and values of the people of Japan.

