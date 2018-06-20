FIFA World Cup 2018: Japan, Senegal fans win hearts by cleaning up rubbish in stands after teams’ victories

Japan and Senegal may have caused a stir on Tuesday after eking out victories against Colombia and Poland respectively, but it was their fans who truly won hearts after both sets of fans were captured cleaning up the rubbish left behind by spectators in the stands after their matches.

Videos which surfaced on social media, and have since gone viral, on Wednesday showed fans cheerily cleaning up the stands after matches.

A clip tweeted by Argentinian TV channel TyC Sports, which has been subsequently viewed over five million times and has been retweeted by more than 20,000 people, shows fans scouring through seats at Otkrytie Arena for rubbish and then assembling them in a pile.

#TyCSportsMundial Senegal consiguió un triunfo histórico. Pero sus hinchas en lugar de festejar a minutos de terminado el partido, se encargan de limpiar su sector antes de retirarse. #RESPECT. pic.twitter.com/RiKovpfmoT — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) June 19, 2018

TyC Sports' tweet reads: “Senegal achieved a historic triumph. But their fans instead of celebrating minutes after the game are responsible for cleaning their sector before leaving #Respect.” The scene at Saransk, where Japan faced Colombia, was no different. According to a report on the website of BBC, Japan fans have a history of cleaning up in the stands after matches.

This is my favourite moment of the World Cup so far; Japan fans picking up litter after their victory vs Columbia. The lessons in life we can take from the game. Why I support 🇯🇵 #class✅#respect✅#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FyYLhAGDbi — Christopher McKaig (@Coachmckaig) June 19, 2018

On Tuesday, media reports said that fans had actually carried large rubbish bags with them into the stands to meticulously put the waste.

An article on the website of The Independent even pointed out that even in the last edition of the World Cup, Japan fans were spotted doing the same thing.

Back then media reports noted how during Japan’s 1-2 defeat against Didier Drogba-led Ivory Coast at Recife’s Arena Pernambuco, their fans patrolled their side of the stadium with garbage bin liners to round up discarded rubbish.