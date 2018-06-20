You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: Japan, Senegal fans win hearts by cleaning up rubbish in stands after teams’ victories

Sports FP Sports Jun 20, 2018 19:39:06 IST

Japan and Senegal may have caused a stir on Tuesday after eking out victories against Colombia and Poland respectively, but it was their fans who truly won hearts after both sets of fans were captured cleaning up the rubbish left behind by spectators in the stands after their matches.

Videos which surfaced on social media, and have since gone viral, on Wednesday showed fans cheerily cleaning up the stands after matches.

A clip tweeted by Argentinian TV channel TyC Sports, which has been subsequently viewed over five million times and has been retweeted by more than 20,000 people, shows fans scouring through seats at Otkrytie Arena for rubbish and then assembling them in a pile.

TyC Sports' tweet reads: “Senegal achieved a historic triumph. But their fans instead of celebrating minutes after the game are responsible for cleaning their sector before leaving #Respect.” The scene at Saransk, where Japan faced Colombia, was no different. According to a report on the website of BBC, Japan fans have a history of cleaning up in the stands after matches.

On Tuesday, media reports said that fans had actually carried large rubbish bags with them into the stands to meticulously put the waste.

An article on the website of The Independent even pointed out that even in the last edition of the World Cup, Japan fans were spotted doing the same thing.

Back then media reports noted how during Japan’s 1-2 defeat against Didier Drogba-led Ivory Coast at Recife’s Arena Pernambuco, their fans patrolled their side of the stadium with garbage bin liners to round up discarded rubbish.


Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 19:39 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




Group A - 20 Jun 2018
Uruguay
1:0
Saudi Arabia
Match Centre
Group B - 20 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Spain
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Denmark
:
Australia
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Peru
Group D - 21 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Argentina
:
Croatia
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Brazil
:
Costa Rica
Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores