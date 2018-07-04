Football world cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: 'It's coming home,' England fans erupt in joy on Twitter after team ends penalty shootout curse

Sports FP Sports Jul 04, 2018 11:38:59 IST

England finally overcame penalty-shootout curse after nearly 30 years when they beat Colombia 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday after drawing their World Cup last-16 clash 1-1 following extra time after the South Americans had equalised in the 93rd minute.

Beginning with their 1990 semi-final heartache against West Germany, England had previously lost all three World Cup shootouts and three out of four in the European Championship and they looked on course for another nightmare when midfielder Jordan Henderson saw his spot-kick saved by David Ospina.

But Colombia’s Mateus Uribe hit the bar and England’s Jordan Pickford saved from Carlos Bacca, leaving Eric Dier to score the decisive penalty and earn a quarter-final against Sweden, while denying the Colombians a second straight run to the last-eight.

The victory sent England supporters into euphoria, with many insisting that they could believe the manner of the win. Take a look at some of the best tweets and reactions to England's historic night.

Football's coming home

After Dier scored his winning penalty, celebrations broke out all over England

Even Prince Williams took to Twitter to praise the England team with a rare personalised tweet

England’s first knockout victory since 2006 was particularly sweet for coach Gareth Southgate, whose shootout miss decided the Euro 96 semi-final, and vindicated his decision to field a second-string side in the last group game defeat by Belgium to secure an easier route towards the final.

He should also be given credit for insisting his players practice penalties, even bringing in a psychologist to help them, after a succession of his predecessors wrote the whole process off as a lottery beyond their control.

If England get past Sweden they face a potential semi-final against hosts Russia or Croatia for their first appearance in a final since winning the World Cup for the only time in 1966.

Aside from reaching the semi-finals 28 years ago, they have never come close to winning the trophy again — even with a “golden generation” of players in the 2000s captained by David Beckham.

Now bookmakers say England, unfancied at the start of the tournament in Russia, are second favourites to win the 2018 World Cup, behind five-times winners Brazil.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 11:38 AM

