FIFA World Cup 2018: 'It's coming home,' England fans erupt in joy on Twitter after team ends penalty shootout curse

England finally overcame penalty-shootout curse after nearly 30 years when they beat Colombia 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday after drawing their World Cup last-16 clash 1-1 following extra time after the South Americans had equalised in the 93rd minute.

Beginning with their 1990 semi-final heartache against West Germany, England had previously lost all three World Cup shootouts and three out of four in the European Championship and they looked on course for another nightmare when midfielder Jordan Henderson saw his spot-kick saved by David Ospina.

But Colombia’s Mateus Uribe hit the bar and England’s Jordan Pickford saved from Carlos Bacca, leaving Eric Dier to score the decisive penalty and earn a quarter-final against Sweden, while denying the Colombians a second straight run to the last-eight.

The victory sent England supporters into euphoria, with many insisting that they could believe the manner of the win. Take a look at some of the best tweets and reactions to England's historic night.

England winning the penalty shootout is even better with the Titanic music... pic.twitter.com/YYlWhaonfG — Samuel (@Swpah) July 3, 2018

I HAVE SEEN ENGLAND WIN A PENALTY SHOOT OUT IN MY LIFE TIME. I AM CRYING. IT REALLY IS COMING HOME — Spurs In The Blood (@SpursInTheBlood) July 3, 2018

WHAT IS THIS EMOTION THAT I AM FEELING? ENGLAND JUST WON A PENALTY SHOOT OUT. I NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD LIVE TO SEE THIS DAY. EVERYTHING IN LIFE FEELS SUDDENLY POSSIBLE. GOD BLESS YOU JORDAN PICKFORD. GOD BLESS YOU ERIC DIER. GOD BLESS YOU FOOTBALL — roger bennett (@rogbennett) July 3, 2018

England won a penalty shoot out. The sky is not the limit. Apply for that job, take that risk, shoot your shot differently. The odds are in your favour. The atmosphere has shifted. The curse is lifted — John M D Mills (@johnmdmills) July 3, 2018

Oh my god I’ve actually lived to see England win a penalty shoot-out at the World Cup — Martin I WARNED YOU JULIUS Belam (@MartinBelam) July 3, 2018

Facebook needs to add something so England fans can declare themselves safe from a cardiac arrest#ENGCOL#WorldCup — NUFCjamsterA (@JamieArkle11) July 3, 2018

Football's coming home

taxi pls mate

yeah it’s for football

home

ta#ENGCOL pic.twitter.com/8lNKWn30fd — Kierran Fletcher (@KIERRANNN) July 3, 2018

After Dier scored his winning penalty, celebrations broke out all over England

Kicking off on Tottenham Court Road. It’s coming home! #ENGCOL pic.twitter.com/3DdY0LebBQ — Jamie Murray (@JMurray29) July 3, 2018

Opened the window and you can hear the whole of London screaming nonsense it is BEAUTIFUL. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 3, 2018

This is how you celebrate #ENG's first ever penalty shootout victory at a #WorldCup. Bravo, @BoxparkCroydon. pic.twitter.com/QVx5OmV4MO — Standard Sport (@standardsport) July 3, 2018

Even Prince Williams took to Twitter to praise the England team with a rare personalised tweet

I couldn’t be prouder of @england - a victory in a penalty shootout! You have well and truly earned your place in the final eight of the #worldcup and you should know the whole country is right behind you for Saturday! Come on England! W — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 3, 2018

England’s first knockout victory since 2006 was particularly sweet for coach Gareth Southgate, whose shootout miss decided the Euro 96 semi-final, and vindicated his decision to field a second-string side in the last group game defeat by Belgium to secure an easier route towards the final.

He should also be given credit for insisting his players practice penalties, even bringing in a psychologist to help them, after a succession of his predecessors wrote the whole process off as a lottery beyond their control.

If England get past Sweden they face a potential semi-final against hosts Russia or Croatia for their first appearance in a final since winning the World Cup for the only time in 1966.

Aside from reaching the semi-finals 28 years ago, they have never come close to winning the trophy again — even with a “golden generation” of players in the 2000s captained by David Beckham.

Now bookmakers say England, unfancied at the start of the tournament in Russia, are second favourites to win the 2018 World Cup, behind five-times winners Brazil.

With inputs from Reuters

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018