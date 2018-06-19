You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018: Iranian defender Rouzbeh Cheshmi sidelined by injury ahead of clash against Spain

Sports Reuters Jun 19, 2018 16:37:01 IST

Kazan: Iran have suffered a blow ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup Group B clash against Spain with versatile defender Rouzbeh Cheshmi ruled out of the rest of the tournament by injury.

Rouzbeh Cheshmi is a versatile defender capable of playing in many roles. AFP

Cheshmi, who started Iran’s opening 1-0 victory over Morocco in central defence, suffered a muscle injury in training on Sunday and will be sidelined for four weeks, according to the Iran Football Federation.

The 24-year-old will stay with the squad in Russia but his injury means coach Carlos Queiroz will have to reshuffle his line-up for back-to-back matches against Iberian powers Spain and Portugal over the next six days. Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh is among the options to partner Morteza Pouraliganji in central defence against 2010 world champions Spain at the Kazan Arena.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 16:37 PM

