FIFA World Cup 2018: Iran coach Carlos Queiroz reveals staff member was hospitalised after Spain loss

Sports Agence France-Presse Jun 21, 2018 14:16:21 IST

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz said he was concerned after a member of his staff was taken to hospital during the nail-biting 1-0 World Cup defeat to Spain on Wednesday.

Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz looks on during the group B against Spain. AP

A lucky goal by Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa handed Spain their first win of the tournament following a 3-3 draw with Portugal last week.

Iran, 1-0 winners over Morocco, fought a valiant battle in Kazan to maintain hopes of qualifying for the last 16. They next face Portugal in Group B.

The Iranians thought they had scored an equaliser, but Saeid Ezatolahi's header was disallowed for offside after the referee consulted the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Portuguese coach Queiroz said: "We're more concerned because one member of our staff is in difficulties from a health point of view after the VAR decision.

"He went to the hospital. We hope everything will be alright."

"Our prayers go out to him at this moment."

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 14:16 PM

