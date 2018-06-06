You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018: Iran become the first team to arrive in Russia, nine days before the opener

Sports Reuters Jun 06, 2018 16:03:05 IST

Iran became the first team to arrive in Russia for the World Cup on Tuesday, nine days before the opening match of the 14 June to 15 July tournament.

Iran have become the first team to arrive for the FIFA World Cup 2018. Image courtesy: Twitter @FIFAWorldCup

Iran have been drawn in Group B alongside former World Cup winners Spain, reigning European champions Portugal and Morocco.

“Being in Russia is a dream come true for Iranian football,” Iran manager Carlos Queiroz said. “We have achieved this through hard work and sacrifices, which only heightens how honoured and privileged we feel to be here.

Iran will be based at the Lokomotiv Bakovka Training Center in the Moscow region. This will be their fifth appearance at the finals.

“The Iranian national team will relish rubbing shoulders with the best teams and being part of this fantastic World Cup family. We arrive raring to keep this dream going for as long as possible and we look forward to playing our part in making this the best World Cup ever.”

Queiroz’s side play a friendly against Lithuania in Moscow on 8 June and kick off their campaign against Morocco at St Petersburg Stadium on 15 June.


