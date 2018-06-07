You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: Hosts Russia to begin tournament as lowest ranked team after seven-match winless streak

Sports Reuters Jun 07, 2018 20:48:04 IST

Hosts Russia will begin next week’s World Cup as the lowest-ranked of the 32 teams participating in the tournament, according to FIFA’s latest world rankings announced on Thursday.

Russia, who suffered a 1-0 loss to Austria in a friendly last month, slipped four places to 70th in the standings, behind Saudi Arabia at 67th. The two lowest-ranked teams will kick off the World Cup at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14.

Russia are currently ranked 70th, 3 places below Saudi Arabia. AP

Russia are currently ranked 70th, 3 places below Saudi Arabia. AP

World Cup holders Germany stay top after the latest round of international fixtures while the rest of the top seven remained unchanged from May’s rankings. Poland’s recent form has helped them climb into eighth position at the expense of Spain, who have dropped to 10th, while Uruguay have climbed to 14th. England and Denmark are joint 12th.

On the other hand, Syria (73), Lebanon (79), Kosovo (141) and Gibraltar (195) achieved their best ever positions in the latest rankings.

Top 10 rankings: (previous positions in brackets)

1. Germany (1)

2. Brazil (2)

3. Belgium (3)

4. Portugal (4)

5. Argentina (5)

6. Switzerland (6)

7. France (7)

8. Poland (10)

9. Chile (9)

10. Spain(8)

Click here for comprehensive coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018


Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 20:48 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores