FIFA World Cup 2018: Hosts Russia delight in hard-fought victory over fading pass masters Spain

As the light-hearted lyrics of Kalinka, a folk-style song composed by Ivan Larionov in 1860, blasted around the cavernous Luzhniki Stadium, a modern football cathedral of sanitisation and capitalism on the banks of the Moscow River, Russians awaited ‘the game of our lives’ as striker Artem Dzyuba coined it. Indeed, this was Russia’s first World Cup knockout game in 32 years, the Soviet Union faltering 4-3 against Belgium at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

In the stands a big banner depicted Dzyuba lifting the World Cup, a statement by the hosts and their vociferous fans. After all, Russia playing Spain in the Round of 16 had not been part of the script. For months, if not years, it had been a moot point that the Sbornaya were to fail at their own party and ignominiously exit in the group stages. Instead, they surprised in Group A, demonstrating great energy and zeal over 270 minutes, if somewhat less so against Uruguay.

The proposition of Spain, the masters of the modern possession game, was always daunting for the hosts, but not one without a sliver of hope. The Spanish had endured a dysfunctional campaign at the World Cup, Fernando Hierro bizarrely stepping in for the Real Madrid-bound Julen Lopetegui, breaking his head over La Roja’s brittle defence.

In the 4th minute, Aleksandr Golovin flickered and skittered forward, brimming with self-confidence, the CSKA Moscow player a bright star for Russia in the group stages, but alas his forays were all too rare for the staunch hosts who had set-up to stifle Spain’s elaborate passing game, switching to a back five. Out of possession, Russia played a 5-4-1 formation.

In the 12th minute, disaster struck for the team of Stanislav Cherchesov, conceding the ‘most Ramos of goals ever’ on a set piece, a Russian weakness. The Spanish captain and Sergei Ignashevich were engaged in rugby before the ball bounced of the defender’s leg and into the net. Ramos’ overblown celebration suggested he had scored, except he hadn’t even touched the ball. He conned everyone, but the TV replays didn’t lie, showing Ignashevich’s horrendous ordeal, scoring an own goal during a World Cup on home soil while being thwacked by Ramos.

Not that Russia had complaints about the goal. Spain had been doing what they wanted, monopolising possession and almost sleepwalking through the first half, spurred on by the elegance and vision of Isco. The possession stats shot up to over 75 percent, a measure of Spain’s dominance. The hosts were insipid and limited, but Spain’s lateral faffing about didn’t inflict more damage. The Spaniards passed themselves silly and instead buckled at the first sign of ‘sterile’ Russian pressure.

What followed, when Dzyuba dispatched his penalty to equalise, was Russian ecstasy, a hurricane of hysterical cheers and noise filling the monumental spaceship-like Luzhniki. Russia were not simply an afterthought at this tournament, but competing with the global elite.

By the hour mark, Spain had about 514 passes and a 90 percent completion rate, but that stat was rather meaningless. The hosts sensed a heist was on. Cherchesov replaced Aleksandr Samedov with the most Spanish of Russians, poster boy Denis Cheryshev, who came through the Real Madrid academy and spent most of his life in Spain. With his two goals in the opening game, he became Russia’s great new cultural sensation. The Luzhniki gave him a standing ovation. Hierro responded, substituting the lightweight and disappointing David Silva, but to little avail.

Russia didn’t want the ball back and failed to muster proper counters as the second half descended into a stalemate, a battle of sterile attrition with Spain playing rondos around the Russian box, however without penetration and ideas. The Spanish were relentlessly unproductive and slow.

Spain, it seemed, were intent on inflicting ‘death by passing’ on their hosts, but the fading stylists from Iberia played themselves into oblivion. They passed and passed, but never passed Russia. The Russians played their hearts out, covering 108 km by the end of the 90 minutes, six more than Spain. In the group stages, they recorded the third-highest distance, averaging 110 kilometres per game. They buzzed a little less against Spain, but were buoyant as the ubiquitous "RAS-I-YA!" chants rolled down from the stands, and the home fans hesitantly adopted Iceland’s thunderclap.

Russia sat so deep that they were almost playing beyond Moscow’s third ring road. They grappled, lunged, tackled, chased, scrapped, and ran, ran. The game became stultifying. At the end of the 120 minutes they had clocked up 146 km. Even watching a replay of Ukraine-Switzerland at the World Cup 2006 seemed a treat now, but Cherchesov cared little for the beautiful game. Russian obstinacy endured and ultimately prevailed, goalkeeper Akinfeev the unlikely hero. He dived, fists outstretched, in celebration into the grass as the fans, and a country, roared.

"My emotions are simple," said the Cherchesov after the game. “The match is now over, and I'm already thinking about the next game.” He was about the only Russian to remain so stoic. In downtown Moscow, in the vicinity of the Red Square, hundreds of thousands of fans shrieked and shouted, exulting in victory. Mayhem engulfed the capital. Russians were in a collective state of trance and rightly so: they had just watched the game of their lives.

