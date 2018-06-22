Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: Here's how Argentina can still qualify for knockout stage despite disappointing loss against Croatia

Sports FP Sports Jun 22, 2018 20:06:51 IST

Argentina are on the verge of an early exit at the World Cup. There's no need to rub your eyes in disbelief. That's how bad the two-time winners have been in this tournament so far.

Jorge Sampaoli's side hopes of progressing to the next round are hanging by a thread and the chances are now largely dependent on how Iceland perform in their remaining group stage matches.

The Argentinian squad during a training session in Russia. Reuters

The Argentina squad during a training session in Russia. Reuters

The table suggests that Croatia lead Group D with six points from two games, while Argentina have only managed one point from as many games. Iceland, after their draw with Argentina are also on one point. Nigeria, who are slated to lock horns with Iceland on 22 June, are yet to open their account.

The Lionel Messi-led Argentina already have one foot out of the World Cup.

On Wednesday, Croatia went all guns blazing after a timid first half to capitalise on Willy Caballero's mistakes in the second half. The Croats opened the scoring with Aten Rebic smashing in a half-volley from a mistimed pass by Argentinian goalkeeper Caballero. Luka Modric then sealed the game for Croatia with an 80th-minute stunner and Ivan Rakitic scored their third in the extra time of the Group D fixture.

However, Messi and Co could save themselves from early elimination provided if results turn in their favour.

Argentina can qualify to the last-16 if:

Iceland beat Nigeria

Iceland face Nigeria on Friday as the Super Eagles are yet to claim a single point, while Iceland have one. A win for Iceland will put pressure on Sampaoli's men as they will need a win over Nigeria in their final group stage match on Tuesday. Moreover, if Iceland lose their match against Croatia, the La Albiceste will go through on the basis of better goal difference.

What if Iceland and Nigeria draw?

In this case, Argentina will need to beat Nigeria and hope that Iceland don't beat Croatia in their final game.

And what if Nigeria beat Iceland?

In this case, Argentina should beat Nigeria. If Iceland win their match against Croatia, Argentina will go through only if they have a better goal difference than Iceland.

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the points table of FIFA World Cup 2018


Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 20:06 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




No Live Matches

Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles



Top Stories




Cricket Scores



{if $hideJSforEU != 'yes'} {/if}