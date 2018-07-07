Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: Harry Kane says England are full on confidence after sealing semi-final berth

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 07, 2018 22:59:56 IST

Samara: England captain Harry Kane said his team were 'buzzing' and full of confidence as they reached their first World Cup semi-final since 1990 after seeing off Sweden 2-0 on Saturday.

File image of England's Harry Kane. AP

File image of England's Harry Kane. AP

Goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli and a string of fine second-half saves from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford were enough for England to progress to the last four.

"We're buzzing. It's probably not sunk in," Kane said. "We know there is still a big game ahead but we are feeling good, confident.

"We were composed, we controlled the game. We've just got to keep doing what we are doing.

"We're enjoying it, the fans are enjoying it, I'm sure we'll see some videos later of the fans enjoying it."

Maguire's thumping header gave the Leicester centre-back his first international goal, just two years after watching Euro 2016 in France with his friends in the stands.

"It (the first goal) can't come better than that. The win sends us through and that's the main thing," Maguire said.

"We felt like we could dominate the ball in this game. It was a little bit sloppy at the end of the second half, we felt it was a bit too open."

Tottenham midfielder Alli nodded in only England's third goal from open play of this World Cup so far just before the hour mark, having struggled with injury earlier in the tournament.

"It's a great achievement for the team... Owed it to the fans back home who believed in us," he told the BBC.

"Always nice to score, especially on occasions like this. I don't think this was my best performance on the pitch. But it's an amazing feeling to be going to a semi-final at a World Cup."


Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 22:59 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




- 07 Jul 2018
Russia
1:1
Croatia
Match Centre
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores