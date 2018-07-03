FIFA World Cup 2018: Google Doodle celebrates football culture of Sweden, England and other nations on Day 19

Google Doodle continued its series on the 32 participating countries at the FIFA World Cup 2018 and their rich football culture on Day 17.

The doodle for Tuesday features four teams from the Round of 16 matches that will be in action at the mega event in Russia — Sweden, Switzerland, Colombia and England. Once you click on the doodle, it slides from one country to the next as each illustration depicts the footballing culture of the nation and what makes the sport unique for them.

Artist Celyn Brazier from England says the World Cup is a quintessentially English national event that is tinged with excitement and frustration and tragedy in equal measure. "At its best, it represents people of many backgrounds and ethnicities coming together in dark, sweaty pubs while it is hot and sunny outside," she says.

"Football is passion in Colombia. The World Cup is a time where we all come together and differences are left at the door," says Colombia's Diego Cadena Bejarano. He says, "Football helps us forget for a while the hardships that this country has endured and it helps us look forward to a more bright future."

Switzerland's Chragi Frei hopes that their country can reach the final of the World Cup. "If this doodle doesn't boost the team into the final it will at least boost our sausage sales."

On Tuesday, Sweden take on Switzerland at 7.30 pm at Saint Petersburg. In the second match at 11.30 pm, will see Group H toppers Colombia play England at the Spartak Stadium. The winner of the two matches will play each other in the quarter-final.

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018