Football world cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Google Doodle celebrates football culture of Russia, England and other nations on Day 21

Sports FP Sports Jul 07, 2018 02:39:46 IST

As the FIFA World Cup 2018 entered its 21st day, Google Doodle continued its series on the 32 participating countries. Google’s doodle highlights the rich footballing cultures of the teams playing in Russia and on Saturday, they featured the four teams who will be playing their quarter-final matches – England, Sweden, Croatia and Russia.

Google Doodle on Day 21.

Google Doodle celebrating football culture in Sweden on Day 21 of the FIFA World Cup.

Once you click on the doodle, it slides from one country to another as each illustration depicts the footballing culture and what makes the sport unique for them.

Croatia's illustrator Vedran Klemens describes football as his country's favourite past time. When England's Celyn Brazier was asked about the same question, he replied, "It is a quintessentially English national event that is tinged with excitement and frustration and tragedy in equal measure. At its best it represents people of many backgrounds and ethnicities coming together in dark, sweaty pubs while it is hot and sunny outside."

Arina Shabanova of Russia says football brings people together in her country. Just like "the gatherings with songs by the fire, but only much larger."

On Saturday, England will play Sweden for a spot in semis while host nation Russia will take on Croatia. France and Belgium have qualified for the semi-final after their victories over Uruguay and Brazil respectively.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 02:39 AM

