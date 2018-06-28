Football world cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Google Doodle celebrates football culture of England, Senegal and other nations on Day 15

Sports FP Sports Jun 28, 2018 02:27:20 IST

Google Doodle continued its series on the 32 participating countries at the FIFA World Cup 2018 and their rich football culture on Day 15.

Google doodle for Panama. Image Courtesy: Google

The doodle for Thursday features the eight teams from Group G and H that will be in action at the mega event in Russia — England, Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, Senegal, Colombia, Japan and Poland.

Once you click on the doodle, it slides from one country to the next as each illustration depicts the footballing culture of the nation and what makes the sport unique for them.

Diego Cadena Bejarano, the illustrator from Colombia says football is associated with passion in his country. The game allows people to come together forgetting all the differences. Football also helps in forgetting the hardships that the country has endured.

The artist from England, Celyn Brazier thinks football is a 'quintessentially English national event that is tinged with excitement and frustration and tragedy in equal measure'. People from many backgrounds and ethnicity come together in dark, sweaty pubs while it is sunny outside.

Japan's Shinji Tsuchimochi says football in his home country is a familiar sport that is used as a subject of comics and animation.

Pamplemus, the artist from Senegal, says football is a way of life in his country. People in Senegal play with their loved ones in the evening at the beach and debate about games.

On Thursday, England face Belgium to determine the top spot in Group G, while Panama and Tunisia will play a dead rubber. In Group H, Senegal will take on Colombia while Japan face Poland. Senegal, Colombia and Japan have a chance to make it to Round of 16.

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the points table of FIFA World Cup 2018


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 02:27 AM

