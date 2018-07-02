Football world cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Google Doodle celebrates football culture of Brazil, Mexico and other nations on Day 18

Sports FP Sports Jul 02, 2018 09:53:32 IST

As the World Cup entered its 18th day, Google continued its series on the 32 participating countries at the FIFA World Cup 2018. Google’s doodle, highlighting the rich footballing cultures of the teams participating at the 2018 World Cup, on Monday featured the four teams who will be in action on Monday — Brazil, Mexico, Belgium and Japan.

Brazil play Mexico at the Samara Arena in Monday's early game at 7.30 pm, followed by Belgium versus Japan at 11.30 pm at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don.

Google's Doodle on Day 18 paid tribute to Japan's football culture. Image courtesy: Google

Once you click on the doodle, it slides from one country to the next as each illustration depicts the footballing culture of the nation and what makes the sport unique for them.

While Belgium’s doodle was created by Sam Vanallemeersch, Pedro Vergani made Brazil’s creative.

Asked what football represented to the South American nation, Vergani said: “Football in Brazil is a state of mind, a moment when the country gathers to celebrate (or cry) together. It is an expression of an important part of our culture; it is art, rhythm, dance, hard work, teamwork, and a dash of cheekiness.”

Shinji Tsuchimochi, who created Japan’s doodle, said: “For Japan, football is a familiar sport that is used as a subject of comics and animation. Children playing football have their own dream of becoming a hero one day by touching such things.”

Valeria Alvarez, credited with creating the Google Doodle celebrating Mexico’s football culture, said: “In Mexico, football is passion, tradition, and magic. When the game starts, only one thing matters: the ball — more powerful than any social barrier.”

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 09:53 AM

