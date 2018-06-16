You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: Germany's Julian Draxler admits it was fun to read about Mexico team's prostitution scandal

Sports Agence France-Presse Jun 16, 2018 21:31:34 IST

Moscow: Germany midfielder Julian Draxler admitted on Saturday it was "fun to read" reports about a Mexico farewell party involving around 30 prostitutes before the team departed for the World Cup.

Nine members of the World Cup squad found themselves caught up in controversy earlier this month after they reportedly partied with the women at a private compound in Mexico City following a recent 1-0 win over Scotland.

Germany's forward Julian Draxler attends a press conference at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018 on the eve of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Germany and Mexico. / AFP PHOTO / Patrik STOLLARZ

Germany's forward Julian Draxler attends a press conference on the eve of match between Germany and Mexico. AFP

Mexican officials ruled out sanctions against the players involved because they attended the party in their free time, but the incident echoes similar scandals which have swirled around the Mexico team in recent years.

"I don't think the party has any significance on the match," said Draxler, a 2014 World Cup winner, ahead of Germany's Group F opener against Mexico on Sunday.

"I don't know the exact details so I don't want to speak too much about it. It was fun to read about it, but I'm not sure what part of it was true.

"I'm sure those who are here aren't thinking about partying but instead about football. Partying isn't of the essence!" he said with a wry smile.

In September 2010, Mexico players partied with women after a game in Monterrey. On that occasion, all participants were fined while defender Efrain Juarez and forward Carlos Vela were suspended from selection for six months.

In June 2011, shortly before a trip to Argentina to participate in the Copa America, Mexican players hired sex workers in a hotel in Quito, Ecuador. They were fined and suspended from the national team for half a year.

Click here for comprehensive coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the points table of FIFA World Cup 2018


Updated Date: Jun 16, 2018 21:31 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See
Group C - 16 Jun 2018
Peru
0:0
Denmark
Match Center



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores