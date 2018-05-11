You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018: Gareth Southgate to name England squad for Russia event on 16 May

May 11, 2018

London: Gareth Southgate will name his England squad for the World Cup in Russia on 16 May.

File image of England manager Gareth Southgate. Reuters

Southgate will reveal his 23-man group for the finals on Wednesday and is scheduled to discuss his selection in a press conference at Wembley the following day.

World governing body FIFA has set 4 June as the date when all final squads for the tournament must be submitted.

Southgate has already been forced to rule Liverpool duo Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez out of his plans.

Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first leg of the Reds' Champions League semi-final against Roma.

Gomez has undergone ankle surgery on an injury suffered in England's friendly against Holland in March.

England warm up for the World Cup with friendlies against Nigeria at Wembley on 2 June and Costa Rica at Elland Road on 7 June.

They kick off their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on 18 June in Volgograd and also face group matches against Belgium and Panama.


