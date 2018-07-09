Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: Gareth Southgate says winning tournament will make England players bigger heroes than 1966 generation

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 09, 2018 15:41:37 IST

Repino: England manager Gareth Southgate says winning the World Cup would make his players even bigger heroes than the 1966 generation because of the impact of social media and the globalisation of football.

Southgate's men meet Croatia in the semi-finals on Wednesday after ending a 28-year wait just to reach the last four by cruising past Sweden in the quarter-finals.

File image of Gareth Southgate. AFP

File image of Gareth Southgate. AFP

"I've met quite a few of those players and we know exactly how they're held and perhaps, in the modern era, that would be even crazier," Southgate told Britain's daily newspapers.

"Social media and everything else, the global thing is so much bigger."

While the England players are tucked away in a sleepy training base in the remote town of Repino, 45 kilometres (28 miles) northwest of Saint Petersburg, football fever is sweeping the nation back home.

Nearly 20 million viewers tuned in for the win over Sweden and social media is awash with videos of excited fans watching on big screens in bars and parks, fanatically celebrating every England goal.

Southgate admitted he had used the high esteem in which the 1966 team — featuring Bobby Charlton and Bobby Moore — are still held as an inspiration for his players.

"We've talked, touched briefly, certainly, on the team which won. How they're still held and revered," he added.

"At the beginning we were working together with the lads and trying to sell them the vision of what’s possible, what we're looking to achieve in the long term."

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018


Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 15:41 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores