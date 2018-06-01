FIFA World Cup 2018: Full schedule, match timings in IST and groups for the showpiece tournament in Russia

The FIFA World Cup 2018 is around the corner with the month-long tournament set to take place in Russia next month from 14 June to 15 July. A total of 64 fixtures will be played in the course of the tournament with hosts Russia playing the first match against Saudi Arabia on 14 June. Thirty two teams have been divided into eight groups, consisting of four teams each. The top two placed teams from each group will qualify for the knockout rounds. The last two teams left standing will battle it out in the final on 15 July for the right to be called champions of the world.

Brazil hosted the previous edition in 2014, where Germany emerged as world champions by beating the Lionel Messi-led Argentina by 1-0 in the final. The competition is expected to be a lot tougher this year as many teams have bettered themselves from the previous edition. Portugal won the European Championships in 2016, Spain look confident and eager to bounce back after their poor performance in the last outing. A vibrant France are also a side to watch out for as they have some quality young talents like Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Greizmann, Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti. Meanwhile, Brazil are seeking a resurgence after the ignominy of the 1-7 defeat to Germany at home in the semi-final stage in 2014. Neighbours Argentina, meanwhile, will give everything in Russia to send off arguably the country's greatest player, Messi, with a trophy he has coveted since a child.

See the full schedule and groups here:

Match No Match Date Day Time (IST) Group Stage Matches 1 Russia vs Saudi Arabia 14 June 2018 Thursday 8:30 PM 2 Egypt vs Uruguay 15 June 2018 Friday 5:30 PM 3 Morocco vs Iran 15 June 2018 Friday 8:30 PM 4 Portugal vs Spain 15 June 2018 Friday 11:30 PM 5 France vs Australia 16 June 2018 Saturday 3:30 PM 6 Argentina vs Iceland 16 June 2018 Saturday 6:30 PM 7 Peru vs Denmark 16 June 2018 Saturday 9:30 PM 8 Croatia vs Nigeria 17 June 2018 Sunday 12:30 AM 9 Costa Rica vs Serbia 17 June 2018 Sunday 5:30 PM 10 Germany vs Mexico 17 June 2018 Sunday 8:30 PM 11 Brazil vs Switzerland 17 June 2018 Sunday 11:30 PM 12 Sweden vs Korea Republic 18 June 2018 Monday 5:30 PM 13 Belgium vs Panama 18 June 2018 Monday 8:30 PM 14 Tunisia vs England 18 June 2018 Monday 11:30 PM 15 Colombia vs Japan 19 June 2018 Tuesday 5:30 PM 16 Poland vs Senegal 19 June 2018 Tuesday 8:30 PM 17 Russia vs Egypt 19 June 2018 Tuesday 11:30 PM 18 Portugal vs Morocco 20 June 2018 Wednesday 5:30 PM 19 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia 20 June 2018 Wednesday 8:30 PM 20 Iran vs Spain 20 June 2018 Wednesday 11:30 PM 21 Denmark vs Australia 21 June 2018 Thursday 5:30 PM 22 France vs Peru 21 June 2018 Thursday 8:30 PM 23 Argentina vs Croatia 21 June 2018 Thursday 11:30 PM 24 Brazil vs Costa Rica 22 June 2018 Friday 5:30 PM 25 Nigeria vs Iceland 22 June 2018 Friday 8:30 PM 26 Serbia vs Switzerland 22 June 2018 Friday 11:30 PM 27 Belgium vs Tunisia 23 June 2018 Saturday 5:30 PM 28 Korea Republic vs Mexico 23 June 2018 Saturday 8:30 PM 29 Germany vs Sweden 23 June 2018 Saturday 11:30 PM 30 England vs Panama 24 June 2018 Sunday 5:30 PM 31 Japan vs Senegal 24 June 2018 Sunday 8:30 PM 32 Poland vs Colombia 24 June 2018 Sunday 11:30 PM 33 Uruguay vs Russia 25 June 2018 Monday 7:30 PM 34 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt 25 June 2018 Monday 7:30 PM 35 Iran vs Portugal 25 June 2018 Monday 11:30 PM 36 Spain vs Morocco 25 June 2018 Monday 11:30 PM 37 Denmark vs France 26 June 2018 Tuesday 7:30 PM 38 Australia vs Peru 26 June 2018 Tuesday 7:30 PM 39 Nigeria vs Argentina 26 June 2018 Tuesday 11:30 PM 40 Iceland vs Croatia 26 June 2018 Tuesday 11:30 PM 41 Mexico vs Korea Republic 27 June 2018 Wednesday 5:30 PM 42 South Republic vs Germany 27 June 2018 Wednesday 7:30 PM 43 Serbia vs Brazil 27 June 2018 Wednesday 11:30 PM 44 Switzerland vs Costa Rica 27 June 2018 Wednesday 11:30 PM 45 Japan vs Poland 28 June 2018 Thursday 7:30 PM 46 Senegal vs Colombia 28 June 2018 Thursday 7:30 PM 47 Panama vs Tunisia 28 June 2018 Thursday 11:30 PM 48 England vs Belgium 28 June 2018 Thursday 11:30 PM Round of 16 Matches 49 1C vs 2D 30 June 2018 Saturday 7:30 PM 50 1A vs 2B 30 June 2018 Saturday 11:30 PM 51 1B vs 2A 1 July 2018 Sunday 7:30 PM 52 1D vs 2C 1 July 2018 Sunday 11:30 PM 53 1E vs 2F 2 July 2018 Monday 7:30 PM 54 1G vs 2H 2 July 2018 Monday 11:30 PM 55 1F vs 2E 3 July 2018 Tuesday 7:30 PM 56 1H vs 2G 3 July 2018 Tuesday 11:30 PM Quarter-finals 57 W49 vs W50 6 July 2018 Friday 7:30 PM 58 W53 vs W54 6 July 2018 Friday 11:30 PM 59 W55 vs W56 7 July 2018 Saturday 7:30 PM 60 W51 vs W52 7 July 2018 Saturday 11:30 PM Semi-finals 61 W57 vs W58 10 July 2018 Tuesday 11:30 PM 62 W59 vs W60 11 July 2018 Wednesday 11:30 PM Third Place Tie 63 L61 vs L62 14 July 2018 Saturday 7:30 PM Final 64 W61 vs W62 15 July 2018 Sunday 8:30 PM

Here’s what the groups look like:



Russia are bidding to avoid the ignominy of becoming only the second World Cup hosts to fail to reach the knockout stage and have been given a good draw in a wide-open Group A. England and France have favourable draws. Portugal are slated to face neighbours Spain in Group B, and Argentina drew one of the tougher first-round groups, as they were paired with Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria. Mexico, the CONCACAF champions, will play defending champions Germany, Sweden and South Korea in Group F.