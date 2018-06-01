FIFA World Cup 2018 full schedule: Match time table in IST, Venues with complete fixtures for the showpiece tournament in Russia

The FIFA World Cup 2018 is scheduled to be held in Russia from 14 June to 15 July in Russia. Here's the full schedule (fixtures), groups and match timings in IST. A total of 64 fixtures will be played in the course of the tournament with hosts Russia playing the first match against Saudi Arabia on 14 June. Thirty two teams have been divided into eight groups, consisting of four teams each. The top two placed teams from each group will qualify for the knockout rounds. The last two teams left standing will battle it out in the final on 15 July for the right to be called champions of the world.
Brazil hosted the previous edition in 2014, where Germany emerged as world champions by beating the Lionel Messi-led Argentina by 1-0 in the final. The competition is expected to be a lot tougher this year as many teams have bettered themselves from the previous edition. Portugal won the European Championships in 2016, Spain look confident and eager to bounce back after their poor performance in the last outing. A vibrant France are also a side to watch out for as they have some quality young talents like Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Greizmann, Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti. Meanwhile, Brazil are seeking a resurgence after the ignominy of the 1-7 defeat to Germany at home in the semi-final stage in 2014. Neighbours Argentina, meanwhile, will give everything in Russia to send off arguably the country's greatest player, Messi, with a trophy he has coveted since a child.
See the full schedule and groups here:
|Match No
|Match
|Date
|Day
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Group Stage Matches
|1
|Russia vs Saudi Arabia
|14 June 2018
|Thursday
|8:30 PM
|Moscow
|2
|Egypt vs Uruguay
|15 June 2018
|Friday
|5:30 PM
|Ekaterinburg
|3
|Morocco vs Iran
|15 June 2018
|Friday
|8:30 PM
|St Petersburg
|4
|Portugal vs Spain
|15 June 2018
|Friday
|11:30 PM
|Sochi
|5
|France vs Australia
|16 June 2018
|Saturday
|3:30 PM
|Kazan
|6
|Argentina vs Iceland
|16 June 2018
|Saturday
|6:30 PM
|Moscow
|7
|Peru vs Denmark
|16 June 2018
|Saturday
|9:30 PM
|Saransk
|8
|Croatia vs Nigeria
|17 June 2018
|Sunday
|12:30 AM
|Kaliningrad
|9
|Costa Rica vs Serbia
|17 June 2018
|Sunday
|5:30 PM
|Samara
|10
|Germany vs Mexico
|17 June 2018
|Sunday
|8:30 PM
|Moscow
|11
|Brazil vs Switzerland
|17 June 2018
|Sunday
|11:30 PM
|Rostov-on-Don
|12
|Sweden vs Korea Republic
|18 June 2018
|Monday
|5:30 PM
|Nizhny Novgorod
|13
|Belgium vs Panama
|18 June 2018
|Monday
|8:30 PM
|Sochi
|14
|Tunisia vs England
|18 June 2018
|Monday
|11:30 PM
|Volgograd
|15
|Colombia vs Japan
|19 June 2018
|Tuesday
|5:30 PM
|Saransk
|16
|Poland vs Senegal
|19 June 2018
|Tuesday
|8:30 PM
|Moscow
|17
|Russia vs Egypt
|19 June 2018
|Tuesday
|11:30 PM
|St Petersburg
|18
|Portugal vs Morocco
|20 June 2018
|Wednesday
|5:30 PM
|Moscow
|19
|Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
|20 June 2018
|Wednesday
|8:30 PM
|Rostov-on-Don
|20
|Iran vs Spain
|20 June 2018
|Wednesday
|11:30 PM
|Kazan
|21
|Denmark vs Australia
|21 June 2018
|Thursday
|5:30 PM
|Samara
|22
|France vs Peru
|21 June 2018
|Thursday
|8:30 PM
|Ekaterinburg
|23
|Argentina vs Croatia
|21 June 2018
|Thursday
|11:30 PM
|Nizhny Novgorod
|24
|Brazil vs Costa Rica
|22 June 2018
|Friday
|5:30 PM
|St Petersburg
|25
|Nigeria vs Iceland
|22 June 2018
|Friday
|8:30 PM
|Volgograd
|26
|Serbia vs Switzerland
|22 June 2018
|Friday
|11:30 PM
|Kaliningrad
|27
|Belgium vs Tunisia
|23 June 2018
|Saturday
|5:30 PM
|Moscow
|28
|Korea Republic vs Mexico
|23 June 2018
|Saturday
|8:30 PM
|Rostov-on-Don
|29
|Germany vs Sweden
|23 June 2018
|Saturday
|11:30 PM
|Sochi
|30
|England vs Panama
|24 June 2018
|Sunday
|5:30 PM
|Nizhny Novgorod
|31
|Japan vs Senegal
|24 June 2018
|Sunday
|8:30 PM
|Ekaterinburg
|32
|Poland vs Colombia
|24 June 2018
|Sunday
|11:30 PM
|Kazan
|33
|Uruguay vs Russia
|25 June 2018
|Monday
|7:30 PM
|Samara
|34
|Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
|25 June 2018
|Monday
|7:30 PM
|Volgograd
|35
|Iran vs Portugal
|25 June 2018
|Monday
|11:30 PM
|Kaliningrad
|36
|Spain vs Morocco
|25 June 2018
|Monday
|11:30 PM
|Saransk
|37
|Denmark vs France
|26 June 2018
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM
|Sochi
|38
|Australia vs Peru
|26 June 2018
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM
|Moscow
|39
|Nigeria vs Argentina
|26 June 2018
|Tuesday
|11:30 PM
|St Petersburg
|40
|Iceland vs Croatia
|26 June 2018
|Tuesday
|11:30 PM
|Rostov-on-Don
|41
|Mexico vs Korea Republic
|27 June 2018
|Wednesday
|5:30 PM
|Kazan
|42
|South Republic vs Germany
|27 June 2018
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM
|Ekaterinburg
|43
|Serbia vs Brazil
|27 June 2018
|Wednesday
|11:30 PM
|Moscow
|44
|Switzerland vs Costa Rica
|27 June 2018
|Wednesday
|11:30 PM
|Nizhny Novgorod
|45
|Japan vs Poland
|28 June 2018
|Thursday
|7:30 PM
|Volgograd
|46
|Senegal vs Colombia
|28 June 2018
|Thursday
|7:30 PM
|Samara
|47
|Panama vs Tunisia
|28 June 2018
|Thursday
|11:30 PM
|Saransk
|48
|England vs Belgium
|28 June 2018
|Thursday
|11:30 PM
|Kaliningrad
|Round of 16 Matches
|49
|1C vs 2D
|30 June 2018
|Saturday
|7:30 PM
|Kazan
|50
|1A vs 2B
|30 June 2018
|Saturday
|11:30 PM
|Sochi
|51
|1B vs 2A
|1 July 2018
|Sunday
|7:30 PM
|Moscow
|52
|1D vs 2C
|1 July 2018
|Sunday
|11:30 PM
|Nizhny Novgorod
|53
|1E vs 2F
|2 July 2018
|Monday
|7:30 PM
|Samara
|54
|1G vs 2H
|2 July 2018
|Monday
|11:30 PM
|Rostov-on-Don
|55
|1F vs 2E
|3 July 2018
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM
|St Petersburg
|56
|1H vs 2G
|3 July 2018
|Tuesday
|11:30 PM
|Moscow
|Quarter-finals
|57
|W49 vs W50
|6 July 2018
|Friday
|7:30 PM
|Nizhny Novgorod
|58
|W53 vs W54
|6 July 2018
|Friday
|11:30 PM
|Kazan
|59
|W55 vs W56
|7 July 2018
|Saturday
|7:30 PM
|Samara
|60
|W51 vs W52
|7 July 2018
|Saturday
|11:30 PM
|Sochi
|Semi-finals
|61
|W57 vs W58
|10 July 2018
|Tuesday
|11:30 PM
|St Petersburg
|62
|W59 vs W60
|11 July 2018
|Wednesday
|11:30 PM
|Moscow
|Third-place Tie
|63
|L61 vs L62
|14 July 2018
|Saturday
|7:30 PM
|St Petersburg
|Final
|64
|W61 vs W62
|15 July 2018
|Sunday
|8:30 PM
|Moscow
Russia are bidding to avoid the ignominy of becoming only the second World Cup hosts to fail to reach the knockout stage and have been given a good draw in a wide-open Group A. England and France have favourable draws. Portugal are slated to face neighbours Spain in Group B, and Argentina drew one of the tougher first-round groups, as they were paired with Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria. Mexico, the CONCACAF champions, will play defending champions Germany, Sweden and South Korea in Group F.
Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 15:42 PM