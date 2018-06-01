FIFA World Cup 2018 full schedule: Match time table in IST, Venues with complete fixtures for the showpiece tournament in Russia

The FIFA World Cup 2018 is scheduled to be held in Russia from 14 June to 15 July in Russia. Here's the full schedule (fixtures), groups and match timings in IST. A total of 64 fixtures will be played in the course of the tournament with hosts Russia playing the first match against Saudi Arabia on 14 June. Thirty two teams have been divided into eight groups, consisting of four teams each. The top two placed teams from each group will qualify for the knockout rounds. The last two teams left standing will battle it out in the final on 15 July for the right to be called champions of the world.

Brazil hosted the previous edition in 2014, where Germany emerged as world champions by beating the Lionel Messi-led Argentina by 1-0 in the final. The competition is expected to be a lot tougher this year as many teams have bettered themselves from the previous edition. Portugal won the European Championships in 2016, Spain look confident and eager to bounce back after their poor performance in the last outing. A vibrant France are also a side to watch out for as they have some quality young talents like Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Greizmann, Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti. Meanwhile, Brazil are seeking a resurgence after the ignominy of the 1-7 defeat to Germany at home in the semi-final stage in 2014. Neighbours Argentina, meanwhile, will give everything in Russia to send off arguably the country's greatest player, Messi, with a trophy he has coveted since a child.

See the full schedule and groups here:

Match No Match Date Day Time (IST) Venue Group Stage Matches 1 Russia vs Saudi Arabia 14 June 2018 Thursday 8:30 PM Moscow 2 Egypt vs Uruguay 15 June 2018 Friday 5:30 PM Ekaterinburg 3 Morocco vs Iran 15 June 2018 Friday 8:30 PM St Petersburg 4 Portugal vs Spain 15 June 2018 Friday 11:30 PM Sochi 5 France vs Australia 16 June 2018 Saturday 3:30 PM Kazan 6 Argentina vs Iceland 16 June 2018 Saturday 6:30 PM Moscow 7 Peru vs Denmark 16 June 2018 Saturday 9:30 PM Saransk 8 Croatia vs Nigeria 17 June 2018 Sunday 12:30 AM Kaliningrad 9 Costa Rica vs Serbia 17 June 2018 Sunday 5:30 PM Samara 10 Germany vs Mexico 17 June 2018 Sunday 8:30 PM Moscow 11 Brazil vs Switzerland 17 June 2018 Sunday 11:30 PM Rostov-on-Don 12 Sweden vs Korea Republic 18 June 2018 Monday 5:30 PM Nizhny Novgorod 13 Belgium vs Panama 18 June 2018 Monday 8:30 PM Sochi 14 Tunisia vs England 18 June 2018 Monday 11:30 PM Volgograd 15 Colombia vs Japan 19 June 2018 Tuesday 5:30 PM Saransk 16 Poland vs Senegal 19 June 2018 Tuesday 8:30 PM Moscow 17 Russia vs Egypt 19 June 2018 Tuesday 11:30 PM St Petersburg 18 Portugal vs Morocco 20 June 2018 Wednesday 5:30 PM Moscow 19 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia 20 June 2018 Wednesday 8:30 PM Rostov-on-Don 20 Iran vs Spain 20 June 2018 Wednesday 11:30 PM Kazan 21 Denmark vs Australia 21 June 2018 Thursday 5:30 PM Samara 22 France vs Peru 21 June 2018 Thursday 8:30 PM Ekaterinburg 23 Argentina vs Croatia 21 June 2018 Thursday 11:30 PM Nizhny Novgorod 24 Brazil vs Costa Rica 22 June 2018 Friday 5:30 PM St Petersburg 25 Nigeria vs Iceland 22 June 2018 Friday 8:30 PM Volgograd 26 Serbia vs Switzerland 22 June 2018 Friday 11:30 PM Kaliningrad 27 Belgium vs Tunisia 23 June 2018 Saturday 5:30 PM Moscow 28 Korea Republic vs Mexico 23 June 2018 Saturday 8:30 PM Rostov-on-Don 29 Germany vs Sweden 23 June 2018 Saturday 11:30 PM Sochi 30 England vs Panama 24 June 2018 Sunday 5:30 PM Nizhny Novgorod 31 Japan vs Senegal 24 June 2018 Sunday 8:30 PM Ekaterinburg 32 Poland vs Colombia 24 June 2018 Sunday 11:30 PM Kazan 33 Uruguay vs Russia 25 June 2018 Monday 7:30 PM Samara 34 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt 25 June 2018 Monday 7:30 PM Volgograd 35 Iran vs Portugal 25 June 2018 Monday 11:30 PM Kaliningrad 36 Spain vs Morocco 25 June 2018 Monday 11:30 PM Saransk 37 Denmark vs France 26 June 2018 Tuesday 7:30 PM Sochi 38 Australia vs Peru 26 June 2018 Tuesday 7:30 PM Moscow 39 Nigeria vs Argentina 26 June 2018 Tuesday 11:30 PM St Petersburg 40 Iceland vs Croatia 26 June 2018 Tuesday 11:30 PM Rostov-on-Don 41 Mexico vs Korea Republic 27 June 2018 Wednesday 5:30 PM Kazan 42 South Republic vs Germany 27 June 2018 Wednesday 7:30 PM Ekaterinburg 43 Serbia vs Brazil 27 June 2018 Wednesday 11:30 PM Moscow 44 Switzerland vs Costa Rica 27 June 2018 Wednesday 11:30 PM Nizhny Novgorod 45 Japan vs Poland 28 June 2018 Thursday 7:30 PM Volgograd 46 Senegal vs Colombia 28 June 2018 Thursday 7:30 PM Samara 47 Panama vs Tunisia 28 June 2018 Thursday 11:30 PM Saransk 48 England vs Belgium 28 June 2018 Thursday 11:30 PM Kaliningrad Round of 16 Matches 49 1C vs 2D 30 June 2018 Saturday 7:30 PM Kazan 50 1A vs 2B 30 June 2018 Saturday 11:30 PM Sochi 51 1B vs 2A 1 July 2018 Sunday 7:30 PM Moscow 52 1D vs 2C 1 July 2018 Sunday 11:30 PM Nizhny Novgorod 53 1E vs 2F 2 July 2018 Monday 7:30 PM Samara 54 1G vs 2H 2 July 2018 Monday 11:30 PM Rostov-on-Don 55 1F vs 2E 3 July 2018 Tuesday 7:30 PM St Petersburg 56 1H vs 2G 3 July 2018 Tuesday 11:30 PM Moscow Quarter-finals 57 W49 vs W50 6 July 2018 Friday 7:30 PM Nizhny Novgorod 58 W53 vs W54 6 July 2018 Friday 11:30 PM Kazan 59 W55 vs W56 7 July 2018 Saturday 7:30 PM Samara 60 W51 vs W52 7 July 2018 Saturday 11:30 PM Sochi Semi-finals 61 W57 vs W58 10 July 2018 Tuesday 11:30 PM St Petersburg 62 W59 vs W60 11 July 2018 Wednesday 11:30 PM Moscow Third-place Tie 63 L61 vs L62 14 July 2018 Saturday 7:30 PM St Petersburg Final 64 W61 vs W62 15 July 2018 Sunday 8:30 PM Moscow

Russia are bidding to avoid the ignominy of becoming only the second World Cup hosts to fail to reach the knockout stage and have been given a good draw in a wide-open Group A. England and France have favourable draws. Portugal are slated to face neighbours Spain in Group B, and Argentina drew one of the tougher first-round groups, as they were paired with Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria. Mexico, the CONCACAF champions, will play defending champions Germany, Sweden and South Korea in Group F.

