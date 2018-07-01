Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: French prodigy Kylian Mbappe's performance against Argentina draws comparisons with Pele

Sports Reuters Jul 01, 2018 17:51:44 IST

Rostov: At 19, Kylian Mbappe has already achieved something neither Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi have ever managed to do by scoring in a World Cup knockout game, triggering some big comparisons as Les Bleus beat Argentina 4-3 to reach the last eight on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Argentina. AFP

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Argentina. AFP

The French striker became the youngest player since Pele in 1958 to find the back of the net in the knockout phase of the tournament, while some pundits were quick to compare him with former Brazil forward Ronaldo.

“Said it before, but Kylian Mbappe will be the next global football superstar,” said former England international Gary Lineker. His devilish pace and clinical finishing have certainly made him a player to be feared in Russia. Having improved steadily since his professional debut in 2015, Mbappe has already scored three goals in three starts at the World Cup.

The player himself was trying to keep a cool head, however. “It’s flattering, but let’s put things into perspective. Pele belongs in another category,” he said, adding, “it’s good to score in such a game because there’s no better place than the World Cup to show your qualities.”

France's captain, keeper Hugo Lloris, said he had done just that. “I think he revealed himself to the entire world,” he said. Mbappe scored twice within the space of four minutes in the second half, after winning the opening penalty at the end of a 70-metre sprint.

“I was wondering whether he was riding a scooter,” joked France midfielder Florian Thauvin, who is convinced his team mate will keep his feet on the ground after a world-class performance. “I saw him after the game, he was chilled, as if nothing had happened,” said Thauvin.

The prodigy, however, will need to show even more in the quarter-finals as France take on Uruguay, a team highly unlikely to allow him as much space as Argentina did at the Kazan Arena. Antoine Griezmann may be able to give him some advice before the game as two of Uruguay’s players — Jose Maria Gimenez and Diego Godin — are his Atletico Madrid team mates.

“One thing is sure, Antoine’s advice will be precious,” said Thauvin, adding, “he knows some of their players very well. Godin and Gimenez play together at Atletico, they know each other perfectly, they barely make mistakes. The only thing is that they can be a little bit slow, so we will need to find space at their back.”

“We must not expect that much from him in the quarter-finals, because Uruguay will be ready for him,” said Griezmann. France, however, are confident ahead of the encounter against Uruguay. “Tactically, the coach did a perfect job yesterday, so we know we will be fully prepared,” said Griezmann.


Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 17:51 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores